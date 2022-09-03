The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:59am, first published 10:45am
Collingullie's Chad Fuller hunts down the ball during the semi-final between the Demons and GGGM at Narrandera Sportsground.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will play in the their first Riverina League grand final in 11 years after storming past a disappointing Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 43-points.

