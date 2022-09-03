Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will play in the their first Riverina League grand final in 11 years after storming past a disappointing Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 43-points.
The Lions kicked three goals to one in the opening term and ran out comfortable 12.14 (86) to 6.7 (43) winners over the Demons.
Advertisement
GGGM coach Sam Martyn said it was a great result for the club and that his side would be enjoying the events over the next two weeks.
"It's 11 years since we last played in a grand final," Martyn said.
"It's a really exciting result for the footy club, but also the events that unfold in the next two weeks will be fantastic as well."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
It was the Demons' Sam Stening who kicked the first goal of the game, but Collingullie's lead would be short lived after a pair of goals to Jacob Olsson and a goal to Jesse Lander gave the Lions a 16-point quarter time lead.
The Demons would also kick the opening goal of the second quarter, with Andrew Clifford kicking his first for the afternoon and reducing the Lions margin to just 10-points.
However like the first quarter, it would be GGGM controlling the scoring for the remainder of the first half with Aaron Proctor and Dan Foley both kicking goals and resulted in the Lions taking a 24-point lead into halftime.
The Lions set to advance their margin early in the third with Jack McCaig extending their lead beyond five goals in the fourth minute of the second half.
While a reply eventually came from the Demons, any chance of an comeback victory was soon eliminated when Michael Rothnie and McCaig kicked late goals to push the margin beyond 40-points at three-quarter-time.
GGGM key forward George Alexander joined in the party early in the fourth kicking his first of the afternoon and when Tom Anderson kicked a spectacular goal from the boundary about halfway through the final term, the realisation began to set in for the Lions.
The Demons continued to fight the game out with a couple of late goals, but Foley and Olsson put the icing on the cake as the Lions secured their spot in the grand final.
The performance was the best of the Lions season so far and Martyn was proud of how his side rose to the occasion.
"It was just great to see that we learnt the lessons from last week," he said.
"We have probably been struggling to kick a score against some of the better sides in the competition, so to get over 80 points and we probably left a lot on the table as well was a really great result.
"I'm just super proud of the boys and it was great to see that we probably didn't have any passengers today, 22 players just stood up and played their role.
"When they were required to put their head over the football or convert their opportunity or execute their skill they were able to do so.
Advertisement
"That was the most pleasing part."
The Lions midfield group were outstanding all day with Matt Hamblin, Anderson and Proctor dominating the clearances all day against the Demons.
"We mentioned before the game that we are two very contested football sides, so we thought the game would be won or lost in the clinches," Martyn said.
"Matty is only getting better and better as you can see and it's been good to see him standing up and showing why he is one of the premier midfielders in the comp, especially in the big games.
"Tommy is just in a really good purple patch of form and Aaron Proctor has always just got that grit determination.
"He produces it week in and week out and you just can't buy that.
Advertisement
"I thought our defence for three quarters really stood up too, there were probably a few easy marks in that last quarter, but again they were really resilient."
The defence was led by GGGM captain Ben Walsh who produced a best-on-ground performance in the Lions win.
"He is just a fantastic person to have at the footy club and he leads by example week in and week out," Martyn said.
"I'd love to see the record book for intercept marks, because I'd reckon he'd have given it a nudge today.
"He was just exceptional and getting himself in the right spots, I think the hard part is just executing those marks and he does it time and time again.
"You just sit back sometimes and go holy moly how he has taken that."
Advertisement
Full time
GGGM 3.6 5.9 8.14 12.14 (86)
Collingullie GP 1.2 2.3 3.3 6.7 (43)
GOALS: GGGM: J.olsson 3, D.Foley 2, J.McCaig 2, A.Proctor 1, T.Anderson 1, M.Rothnie 1, G.Alexander 1, J.Lander 1; Collingullie GP: B.Harper 2, A.Clifford 2, S.Stening 1, E.Perryman 1
BEST: GGGM: B.Walsh, M.Hamblin, A.Proctor, J.McCaig, M.Taylor, J.olsson; Collingullie GP: H.Radley, J.Perryman, T.Crakanthorp, D.Frawley, J.Pope, S.Small
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.