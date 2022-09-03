Wagga City just holds off Griffith for successive titles

It came down to the last seconds, but Wagga City withstood a late fightback from Griffith to win successive Southern Inland titles.
After being denied a chance of back-to-back premierships due to COVID last year, the Boiled Lollies wanted to capitalise on three years of dominance.
They've only been beaten once since 2019 and Griffith went close to making it two after a big second half performance at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
However coach James Beaufils was thrilled to see his team dig deep to thwart a number of chances for the Blacks in the second half to hold on for a 20-15 victory.
"We didn't play our best game but I think we just wanted it more and really worked for each other," Beaufils said.
"It wasn't the way we wanted to do it but we got there."
In a game played at a great pace but with plenty of mistakes, Wagga City were able to get on top in the first half.
After Griffith missed a penalty goal attempt, Steven Tracey put Wagga City in front after 19 minutes with a penalty goal of his own.
Capitalising on a turnover, Sheldon Tovio added to the lead as he scored before a second Tracey penalty goal saw Wagga City head into half-time leading 13-0.
Griffith struck first in the second stanza as Oleni Ngungutau kicked a penalty goal less than two minutes after the break only for Wagga City to extend their advantage as Noa Rabici scored following a quick penalty tap.
Trailing 20-3, Griffith started their fightback as Vaea Mateo, who wasn't expected to play due to a rib injury, scored after Tracey was penalised for not releasing the ball just metres out from the tryline.
With all the momentum, the Blacks went within centimetres of scoring before Wagga City forced a turnover.
Captain Adam Mokotupu was a very nervous onlooker after being substituted in the second half.
He admitted he could barely watch as the Blacks hammered the City defensive line but thought their determination to hold strong at that moment showed just how much another title means to the club after ending 44-year drought in 2020.
"I struggled to watch that last bit as being on the sideline is different to when you are on the field, I sort of hid behind the boys and only poked my head up every now and then," Mokotupu said.
"Pete (Little) could have broken a rib down there, and might be off to hospital, but the effort the boys put in was love for a club."
However Griffith kept on fighting but struggled to make the most of a couple of good opportunities.
With little time left captain Blake Theunissen barged over to get within five points.
Pita Herangi was then yellow carded before Wagga City were able to force a turnover and kicked the ball away to start the celebrations.
The win capped off an almost perfect day for the club.
While their women missed out on playing finals, each of the three men's grades not only won the minor premiership but backed it up on grand final day.
"It's not just one grand final, we got all three grades up which is just massive for the club," Mokotupu said.
