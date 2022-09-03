Amelia Lolotonga was today rewarded for her standout 2022 season with Griffith, winning the highly coveted Alicia Lucas Medal.
The medal, named in honour of Wagga rugby 7's olympic gold medallist Alicia Lucas, recognises the women's competition's best and fairest.
Although not participating in today's grand final game, Lolotonga was present to cheer on all three men's teams from Griffith and to receive her award.
The Griffith captain said the medal was a big honour, although bittersweet.
"It feels good," she said.
"When you know the hard yards, all the training and extra conditioning that we do behind doors really paid off.
"We couldn't take the cup home but it's good to take a medal home."
Despite a stellar season, Lolotonga remained humble after the recognition.
"I didn't expect this because there's heaps of talent across the whole competition," she said.
Lolotonga was competing with a strong lineup of talent for the award, shortlisted against Reddies' Biola Dawa (who took out best on ground in today's grand final), Ag College's Megan Seis and Tessa Good, Wagga City's April Sharp and the Waratahs' Megan Pearson.
Most impressive is the fact that Lolotonga said she only started taking the game of rugby seriously two years ago when her father and now Griffith coach gave her a few "wise words".
Father Lama Lolotonga was present to congratulate his daughter and star player.
"I'm really proud of her," he said.
"She's the captain and she had to lead from the front."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
