The Rock-Yerong Creek stormed into their first Farrer League grand final in eight years with a 49-point demolition of East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Magpies continued an impressive finals campaign by dominating the preliminary final from start to finish on their way to a 14.13 (97) to 7.6 (48) victory at Robertson Oval.
The big win sets TRYC up for a grand final showdown against Marrar, with the Magpies the only team to defeat the Bombers this year.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken is thrilled to be through to the decider.
"It's awesome. It's reward for the players and the people behind the scenes who do so much work," Aiken said.
"Actually, just to get to play finals for the first time in three years, it's terrific.
"We know we've got a big task ahead coming up against Marrar, they deserve to be favourites. They're red hot and they're fresh but we'll come out and have a crack and if we play the brand of footy we played today I think we'll be more than competitive hopefully."
Aiken could not have been happier with the performance the Magpies produced on Saturday.
"I didn't see the first two or three minutes but Rusty (Heath Russell) said we started a little bit flat but from them on we controlled the game really well," he said.
"I think the bigger ground suited us, with our control and obviously being a nice day.
"We were just proud of the boys that when we got in front, we didn't let them have the ascendancy. They had their patches and stuff but I thought we were pretty dominant all day.
"We really missed some opportunities in the third quarter that were a bit disappointing, more for them not to get the reward, but you can't complain. A 50-point win in a final to go into a grand final."
The Hawks booted the first goal of the day, through Dan McCarthy, but from then on it was the Magpies who controlled proceedings.
They replied with the remaining four goals of the first term, to lead by 18 points at quarter time, with most coming from Hawks turnovers.
The Hawks started the second term well as Jarrad Boumann goalled within the opening 20 seconds of the quarter but after that, again, it was the Magpies who took control. They kicked five goals to two for the quarter to lead by 38 points at the main break.
The third term again belonged to the Hawks but they failed to put away the Hawks, kicking 2.6 to 1.0 for the term.
Some Boumann brilliance helped the Hawks win the last quarter by a point as the Magpies went into preservation most and looked after their key men for the following week.
The Magpies had winners all over the ground. Joey Hancock was brilliant in the midfield, James Roberts (3.5) and Dean Biermann (2.0) presented strongly all day, while Aiden Ridley provided strong rebound from defence.
For the Hawks, Boumann finished with five goals, while Trent Garner and Heath Northey tried hard all day.
While the Magpies have to now front up for a fourth consecutive final in the decider, they are also on the verge of completing a very special month of football.
While no team has come from a first semi-final to win the premiership in the last 20 years, Aiken believes the structure of their finals campaign has worked out well for them.
"I think for us it hasn't been a bad thing because it's give us time to build momentum," he said.
"The first game against East Wagga was tough, wet, it was in and under and we sort of got our mojo back, our physicality, which the week before against CSU and a few times before we probably lost it.
"We got that back against East Wagga and last week we were really clean with the footy at stages and I know North Wagga came back hard in the last quarter but the game was done.
"Then today to take the ascendancy and not give it back to them for a long period, for us shows we're getting better each week.
"We'll be optimistic about next week but we're not blind to the fact that we're going in against a good side that deserves all the respect in the world because they deserve to be where they are and they've been the best side all year and we'll turn up, hopefully play some good footy and hopefully have a crack and who knows."
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 4.2 9.6 11.12 14.13 (97)
EWK Hawks 1.2 3.4 4.4 7.6 (48)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 3, D.Biermann 2, J.Kemp 1, J.Cool 1, A.Ridley 1, J.Hancock 1, H.White 1, R.Budd 1, J.Prestage 1, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1, D.Cummins 1; EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 5, D.McCarthy 1, H.Leddin 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: J.Hancock, C.Cool, M.Stephenson, N.Budd, L.Lupton, D.Biermann; EWK Hawks: H.Northey, J.Boumann, T.Garner, H.Fitzsimmons, N.Curran, L.Cuthbert.
