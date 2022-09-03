CSU have put a dominant final stamp on their impressive season with a statement 20-5 grand final win over the Waratahs.
The two teams kept things close in the first half but the minor premier Reddies came out blazing in the second term to put the season away and lift the trophy.
Reddies coach Andrew Bedford, described by his captain as the best coach we could have asked for, said winning today's match was unbelievable.
"I wish I could bottle this feeling up because I know what it feels like to lose them," he said.
Reddies have seen their fair share of disappointment in recent seasons such as losing the 2020 grand final after an undefeated season or missing out on finals altogether last year.
"It's hard to say how much it means to myself and these girls but they just worked so hard for each other to get to this point," Bedford said.
"And to their credit, they didn't let lost grand finals and last year not making the finals get to them.
"It made them hungrier to get here today."
Waratahs answered soon after with a strong individual effort from Crystal Atkinson just before the half to even up the game at 5-all.
But two quick tries in succession to open the second half showed Reddies were indeed the competition's strongest team.
Waratahs errors close to their own goal line set up the back-to-back tries from Biola Dawa and Georgia Roberts.
A visibly worn down Waratahs defence would let through one last try before the game's end as Bulou Baravilala crossed over to finish the game with a 20 - 5 scoreline.
Reddies captain Ivy Merlehan described the first half as a true dogfight.
"But then once we sort of got things to click in the second half, I thought we did really well," she said.
"We played patient footy and it came off."
Merlehan said the win is especially sweet after the club struggled to find interested players at season's start.
"I think we had like three girls at preseason," she said.
"We didn't know if we were going to get a team together."
Try scorer Biola Dawa proved to be the game's standout player both offensively and defensively, walking away with the best on ground award.
Dawa, who's season was her first since breaking her leg two years ago, said the team felt a momentum change in the second half's early stages.
"We felt it as a group - we lifted ourselves up even though we were fatigued," she said.
"We just thought about what we needed to do for our sister next to us.
"I think that's what kept us going."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
