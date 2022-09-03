Wagga City weathers challenge from Griffith in second grade

Wagga City survived a scare but some brilliance from Ben Schreiber ensured there would be no heartbreak in the second grade grand final.
Wagga City had eased past Griffith in their three earlier meetings, including a 37-0 win in the major semi-final a fortnight ago.
However it was the Blacks who dominated for most of the first half, and then never went away, at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Despite being put under plenty of pressure coach Michael Kanck was thrilled with how City were able to keep their composure to take a 17-12 victory.
"They bought the game we probably expected, which was a lot better than what we've seen before," Kanck said.
"Full credit to Griffith, they put us under pressure, the type of pressure that we wanted to put on them they put on us, so I think it was pretty well matched there."
"It wasn't our best performance of the season but it was good enough."
Griffith capitalised on an early line out error as Ratu Naliva to score after three minutes before a Schreiber break led to Allan Tsang levelling things running into half-time.
The Blacks looked like they were going back in front only for Nemaia Gavoka to drop the ball over the line.
Schreiber and Tsang combined again to hand City the lead but the Blacks were quick to respond as Caleb Owens charged over down the short side.
With the two teams trading sideline conversions, the scores were locked with about 15 minutes to play before the Boiled Lollies edged back ahead as Chris Hartshorn-Giddings scored in the corner.
Despite a penalty goal miss from James Curgenven and a failed drop goal attempt from Drew Martin it was enough for the minor premiers to hold on.
Griffith were damaging through the middle, with Lorenco Tafili particularly strong in the first half, but Wagga City had their measure in the backs.
Wagga City had mixed up their five-eighth role this season, but Schreiber looked dangerous with every touch.
He was awarded the Warwick Tout Memorial Medal as best in the grand final, but after coaching Wagga City to the 2020 first grade premiership, he was just pleased to have played his role.
"I think everyone out there played their part," he said.
"It was quite a tough contest as the Blacks really came out here to play and definitely put it to us. We were lucky enough to keep our composure and come away with the win in the end."
However Kanck was thrilled with his input to spark the Wagga City attack.
"He is a leader of men, is a quality person and his football just matches in with the type of guy he is," he said.
"It is a pleasure to have him in the squad to have him do what he does."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
