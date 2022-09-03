The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City's Junior Tuvale wins Ken McMullen Memorial Medal in third grade grand final

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 3 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
Wagga City's Junior Tuvale celebrates a grand final win and a best on ground medal. Picture by Les Smith

Bearing stud marks on his face representative of a hard-fought third grade grand final performance, Wagga City's Junior Tuvale picked up today's Ken McMullen Memorial Medal as best on ground.

