Bearing stud marks on his face representative of a hard-fought third grade grand final performance, Wagga City's Junior Tuvale picked up today's Ken McMullen Memorial Medal as best on ground.
The second row forward was visibly emotional after his team finished their 2022 campaign undefeated.
After facing some personal challenges this week, Mr Tuvale said the 17 - 0 meant a great deal.
"I'm just emotionally overwhelmed to be honest," he said.
"I wanted to go out there and just make sure that we put the best performance on that we could.
"And just to know that I had my brothers out there with me."
Mr Tuvale said strong crowd support was notably encouraging for the premiers.
"I definitely felt it," he said.
"I won't lie I didn't have much energy myself but just watching everyone coming out, all the supporters and all the volunteers was massive."
The Ken McMullen Medal recipient found himself providing encouragement for opposition players who were disheartened late in the game.
"I wanted to play them at their best so I just tried to encourage them to make sure that I was versing the best team that they could be," he said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
