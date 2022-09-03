Live coverage: September 3-4 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
September means finals footy and there's plenty to go around.
In the Riverina League on Saturday, it's the big rivalry between Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will battle it out for the first grand final spot while Coolamon is looking to keep their season alive when they face Turvey Park on Sunday.
In the Farrer League, East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek face off looking for the right to play Marrar in next week's grand final.
Group Nine are also in their second week of finals. On Saturday Temora are looking to avoid a straight sets exit when they host Tumut while footy returns to Anzac Park on Sunday as Gundagai and Young face off for the first spot in the grand final.
It's also grand final day in Southern Inland and while there's a dedicated blog for all the action at Conolly Rugby Complex, there will still be some updates throughout the day.
Follow all the action.
