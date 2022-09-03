2022 SIRU grand final day live blog

After no finals were played last year, Southern Inland is looking to cap off a return to a full season at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Wagga City and Griffith will lock horns in all three of the men's grade.
Advertisement
The Boiled Lollies finished on top of the ladder in each of the competitions are come into each grand final as heavy favourites.
To mix things up, CSU and Waratahs will face off in the women's grand final with the two sides having a win on their respective home grounds this season.
Stay tuned for all the latest.
3.15PM First grade Wagga City v Griffith
2.05PM Womens CSU v Waratahs
12.25PM Second grade Wagga City Griffith
10.55AM Third grade Wagga City v Griffith
READ MORE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.