The Daily Advertiser

Southern Inland Rugby Union grand final day 2016 | live blog

September 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 SIRU grand final day live blog

After no finals were played last year, Southern Inland is looking to cap off a return to a full season at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.