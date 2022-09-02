The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park welcome back Monty Inglis, Josh Gunning, Harry Radley and Tom Howard for their semi-final clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 2 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie ruckman Monty Inglis is one of four inclusions for the Demons for their semi-final clash with GGGM. Picture by Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park have welcomed back four players for their semi-final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.