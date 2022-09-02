Collingullie-Glenfield Park have welcomed back four players for their semi-final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Ruckman Monty Inglis, Josh Gunning, Harry Radley and Tom Howard will all return for the Demons as Collingullie look to secure their spot in the Riverina League grand final.
Demons co-coach Brett Somerville said it was exciting to have some key players back for such a crucial game.
"You get to this time of year and you do have a lot of depth and some decisions to make," Somerville said.
"Whilst it would be disappointing for a couple of guys, the guys that we are bringing in deserve their spots and have played well all year."
Inglis and Radley return from spells with injury concerns while Howard has been recalled after a stellar season in the under 17's.
"Tommy has been playing really well in the 17's and when he has had his shot in first's he has provided us with great drive," Somerville said.
"So he thoroughly deserves his spot there and for a young fella he is pretty cool, calm and collected.
"We look forward to seeing what he can do."
Matt Thomas and Luke Murray have dropped back to reserve grade for the Demons semi-final clash against Turvey Park while Jayden Klemke is an unfortunate omission after he wasn't able to overcome a hamstring injury he suffered in the last round loss to Coolamon.
"It was just one of those things," Somerville said.
"Potentially he could've been right, but you just don't want to have one less on the bench at this time of year."
While Klemke will miss the clash with the Lions, Somerville was confident he could be available for next weekend's preliminary final if the Demons were to lose to GGGM.
With a spot in the Riverina League grand final on the line against the Lions, Somerville said that his side was ready for the contest and hoping to make the most of their opportunity.
"Everyone is chomping at the bit to get out there and get amongst it," he said.
"The boys have trained really well this week and there has been that finals energy that you would expect at this time of year.
"Everyone is quite excited and raring to go."
The Demons and Lions have shared the wins in their two contests so far this season with Somerville saying his side was looking forward to another big test.
"We know what we are up against and they have been a good side for a couple of years now," he said.
"They have tested us and obviously got over us, so we are pretty keen to be able to test ourselves against a side like Ganmain."
The week off last weekend was put to good use by the Demons as their last bye was all the way back in round 11.
"We had a long stretch of games leading into finals," Somerville said.
"It was good to give the guys a bit of breather and a rest.
"I guess that's the reward you get for finishing on top."
The Lions have made just one change with Michael Rothnie coming into the side while Seb Hamblin is the unfortunate omission for GGGM.
