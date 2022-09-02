Stable favourite Dust To Diamonds scored at Riverina Paceway as part of a double for reinsman Peter McRae on Friday.
The 11-year-old brought up career win number 16, with all but two coming for Junee trainer Trevor White, in a thrilling finish.
Fellow veteran pacer Flaneur had to settle for third in his 250th career start, of which 100 have been at his new home track, as Dust To Diamonds charged down the outside.
He finished a head clear of Majoress Jujon with Flaneur another head away.
McRae was pleased to see his consistency rewarded.
"I couldn't believe he was favourite to be honest but he was probably down in grade marginally," McRae said.
"His run last week was pretty good, as he got home in 27.5, so today was probably his due day.
"He usually pops up there every 10 or so starts but he has been very consistent for the last couple of months now.
"He deserved that win."
It was the second leg of a race-to-race double for McRae who combined with Victorian trainer Peter Romero to win aboard Miss Kontiki.
McRae was pleased to see her take advantage of barrier one.
"She is pretty consistent and is always thereabouts but today she had the draw and she got a bit of luck as we got out at the right time," he said. "She was good enough to finish it off pretty well."
McRae is now chasing more success in the heats of the NSW Breeders Challenge at Albury on Tuesday.
He drives Mister Macneedy in the colts and geldings heat and has Rocknroll Sass in the fillies.
However it was Blake Jones who took out overall honours at Riverina Paceway.
Jones added to his lead into the Southwest and Riverina premiership, all while his biggest competition Jackson Painting is on holidays, with a treble.
First he combined with Terry Powter as Need A Penny scored his first win at start 10.
Jones and partner Ellen Bartley then had a race-to-race double of their own later on the nine-race card.
Sportingjoy backed up her last start win before Be My Girl made it two wins in as many starts for the Narrandera pairing.
