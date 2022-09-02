Tumut looks to change record against Temora

Tumut are hoping their first win over Temora this year will be the most important one.
The Dragons have taken two four-point wins over the Blues so far this season but co-coach Lachlan Bristow doesn't believe their game is a true indication of his side.
"I don't think the last two times we've played them we could take anything out of it," Bristow said.
"The first game had so many out that it's a totally different team to this time and then the muddy one you can just write that one off."
Tumut responded to losing the Challenge Cup to Temora with a 44-10 win over Kangaroos in the elimination final.
It's only given the side more confidence in their ability to score points on a dry deck and Bristow is looking to ensure they put in a full performance against a gritty Dragons outfit.
"We just have to be tough. We know they are a team who will come for the full 80 so we will need to outlast them there," he said.
Tumut are unchanged.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
