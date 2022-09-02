The Daily Advertiser

Tumut looks to change record against Temora

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 2 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Bristow is looking to keep Tumut's season alive on Saturday.

Tumut are hoping their first win over Temora this year will be the most important one.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.