Tyron Gorman is looking to have another reason to celebrate on Sunday.
Not only will the Gundagai centre have twice the cause to celebrate Father's Day for the first time since the arrival of twins Taylan and Varlee but the clash with Young in the major semi-final at Anzac Park on Sunday is his 150th first grade.
However getting the win to progress to his seventh Group Nine grand final is the biggest focus for the 27-year-old.
"The big goal at the end of the day is to just get that grand final spot," Gorman said.
"It will be pretty cool to have Father's Day on my 150th too I suppose."
It's been a big year of adjustments after Gorman and wife Jamie-Lee doubled their family five months ago.
Gorman has also had to play a number of different roles on the field.
He started the season in the second row before shifting back to the centre role he's filled more recently.
He's also spent plenty of time at five-eighth in the past and doesn't mind needing to be flexible.
"I'm starting to get used to it as I've been pretty versatile my entire career, so that's no different, but having the kids at home has definitely been fun," he said.
"After a big day at work to come home and see them makes it all worth it."
It's been seven weeks since Gundagai last played at Anzac Park.
They were supposed to host Young there before floodwaters forced the game to be abandoned before transferring their last home game to Wagga to ensure the playing surface could be protected for their home semi-final.
Gorman can't wait to get back out there.
"It's been a bit stop-start for us with Junee pulling out of first grade we're on an unlucky side of the draw there with a few weeks off in a row before the flood there caused a bit of drama," he said.
"We've been fortunate enough to go through the regular season undefeated and hopefully we can keep that trend going.
"We actually haven't played a lot of home games this year so it will be good to get back there, and it's in pretty good nick considering what it went through, so I'd say we'll have a pretty big crowd and we will be up for it."
The Tigers centre won't be the only one celebrating a milestone on Sunday with Derek Hay and Royce Tout both playing their 50th first grade games for the club.
Gorman hopes the whole playing group can rise to the occasion and head into the grand final unbeaten.
"With a couple of other boys playing their 50th as well it will be a massive day there and after missing out on that other home game there a couple of weeks back I think Gundagai have just been waiting to have another game at home so they can just get around it," he said.
"What better way than in a final at home."
However they will be without Jack Lyons.
Lyons was set to make his return from a hamstring injury but the Tigers elected to take a more cautious approach.
"He's just not right so we're just being precautious," captain-coach Luke Berkrey said.
Berkrey will return in the front row with Corey Wilson now retaining his place on the wing after their 60-24 win over Southcity a fortnight ago.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
