Mater Dei Catholic College and Wagga Wagga High School have continued their recent dominance in the Shipard Shield and will face off in this years final.
Mater Dei took a 3-0 win when they faced The Riverina Anglican College in the pool rounds, however it was predicted that the two sides would be much harder to split the second time around.
Charlotte Worrell Barry continued her fantastic recent form giving Mater Dei the early lead and although it was believed that TRAC had found an equaliser just before halftime, the goal was brought back due to a foul in the lead-up.
Frankie Scott put the second away for Mater Dei after halftime as they recorded a 2-0 win.
Shipard Shield organiser Nathan Irvine said it was a good performance from the Mater Dei girls.
"We thought it was 1-1 at halftime, but TRAC had a goal disallowed for a foul just before the shot," Irvine said.
"That meant that Mater Dei led 1-0 and they then got a second in the second half to put it out of reach."
Wagga High made a statement in their semi-final after recording a 4-1 win over Kildare Catholic College.
Tamara Cochrane scored the first three goals of the game for Wagga High with teammate Elvien Ibrahim joining the party to make it a 4-0 lead.
Kildare received some reward for effort late with a goal to Lizzie Dump resulting in a 4-1 scoreline.
Mater Dei and Wagga High have had a stranglehold of the Shipard Shield in recent years, with Wagga High looking to retain their title.
"Wagga High are the current holders of the Shipard Shield," Irvine said.
"They won it in 2020 and they were due to to play TRAC in the final last year which we weren't able to get played.
"Mater Dei won it in though in '17, '18 and '19, so both have a strong record there."
While no date has been locked in for the grand final of the Shipard Shield, it is believed it will be played in week nine of term three.
