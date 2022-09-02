Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College will face off in this years Creed Shield final after winning their respective semi-finals on Wednesday afternoon.
Mater Dei faced a strong Kooringal High School side and after drawing 1-1 in their pool clash either side could've won their way into the final.
Kooringal hit the lead early and took a 1-0 lead into halftime before Mater Dei fought back in the second half with Josh Surian levelling the scores with just 10 minutes to play.
Locked at 1-1 the two sides headed to extra time where it was Mater Dei's Tim Maloney who rose as the hero sending Mater Dei into the final in the last minute.
Creed Shield organiser Nathan Irvine said it was a great contest between the two sides.
"Mater Dei found themselves down 1-0 halfway through the first half," Irvine said.
"They then fought back through a nice goal from Josh.
"It was 1-1 at full time and then in extra time Tim Maloney found his way into the box and put it in the top corner which got Mater Dei the result.
"But it was a really tough game as it was in the pool rounds as well."
Kildare took on an under-strength The Riverina Anglican College in the second semi-final with Kildare taking a 2-0 win to set up the clash with Mater Dei in the final.
The two sides went into halftime locked at 0-0 before a clever goal to Brad Koetz gave Kildare the lead.
With the deadlock broken, Oscar Knight scored soon after to seal a fantastic win for Kildare.
"Mater Dei won it in '18, '19 and '20, but they weren't going to be in the final last year," Irvine said.
"So essentially they are going for four in a row and they were just fortunate that last years final got cancelled."
While losing their respective semi-finals both TRAC and Kooringal will have plenty to play for when the two teams compete in their third-place play-off.
"This will be TRAC's chance to try and get into pool A for next year, so they have certainly got something to play for," Irvine said.
"But Kooringal will certainly want to keep their spot, so there is a fair bit on the line in that one too."
