Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chambers dipped more than his toes into the Oasis swimming pool during a quick visit to Wagga.
Fresh off winning gold in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month, Chambers was spotted across the city this week.
Wagga Legacy Secretary Anthony Paul had a surprise run in with Chalmers while fundraising for Legacy Week at Romano's Hotel on Thursday night.
"I recognised him and went up to his table, where he was sitting with his mum and grandparents," he said.
"I got talking to his grandfather about how his father had served in WWII.
"I asked what the family were doing in town and Kyle said he was there to watch his brother march out at Kapooka."
Chalmers was also spotted swimming at the Oasis Aquatic Centre.
"He had a swim at Oasis on Thursday and said he was here 10 years ago for a swim as well," Mr Paul said.
"One of my mates was swimming against him.
"He looked over and couldn't believe how smoothly he was swimming with only six strokes for every 25 metres by the time he went underwater with his backstroke.
"My mate realised who it was when he saw the Olympic rings on his stomach."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
