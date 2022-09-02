It is a frustrating time in the Southern District Racing Association after losing a second meeting for the week.
After Thursday's meeting at Albury was abandoned due to the state of the track, the same fate has befallen on Gundagai.
It was set to be a massive day in Gundagai on Sunday with the Group Nine major semi-final to be played just down the road.
However the seven-race card will not go ahead due to safety concerns.
It comes as Albury also lost their meeting on August 16.
The next meeting in the region will now be the Griffith Cup meeting next Saturday while Corowa races on September 13.
However a set of non-raceday barrier trials has been scheduled for Wagga on Wednesday.
Nominations will close at 1pm on Monday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
