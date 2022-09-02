The Daily Advertiser

SDRA loses second meeting for week with Gundagai abandoned

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 2 2022 - 9:58am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundagai's meeting on Sunday has been abandoned due to the state of the track.

It is a frustrating time in the Southern District Racing Association after losing a second meeting for the week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.