Turvey Park will welcome back Angus Curry for their semi-final against Coolamon on Sunday after the young midfielder finished his representative duties for the season.
Curry who played in the Bulldogs first grade side in rounds 11 and 13 has been playing school football at Wesley College in Melbourne while also playing in the NAB League for Oakleigh Chargers.
After missing the Bulldogs elimination final win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes last week, Curry said he was excited to be back in for the clash against the Hoppers.
"I'm really excited to get back and play for my junior club now that footy in Melbourne has finished," Curry said.
"The first final in 12 years for the club was last weekend, but to play in the second one this weekend and have a chance to go through to a prelim is awesome.
"I can't wait."
Curry's Wesley College season finished two weeks ago while his Oakleigh Chargers were eliminated last weekend.
"We got knocked out, but it's always good to get to come back here and have an opportunity," he said.
"I'm loving it as it's a really high standard, but so is the footy here now.
"It's the best of both worlds really if I'm not playing down there I can come back and play at a really good standard.
"Down there has been awesome and the coaches and facilities that I've had to use have definitely developed me for sure."
Although only playing two games for the Bulldogs this year, Curry believes that he should transition back into the midfield group rather easily thanks to playing a lot of junior footy with some of his teammates.
"I should be alright, but obviously it will be a bit touch and go to start with," he said.
"I have played with a lot of the boys especially the midfielders and I have a decent continuity with them, so once I get out there it should start to flow over.
"But the good thing is I played juniors with so many of the boys out there, so I know how a lot of them play.
"Even if it's not going to plan it'll work itself out."
The battle through the middle of the ground will be an interesting one to watch on Sunday with the Bulldogs brigade of Curry, Luke Fellows, Ethan Weidemann and Luke Mazzocchi set to clash with the experience of Jeremy Sykes, Jerry Maslin and Hoppers co-coach Jake Barrett.
"They have got a really solid on-ball brigade," Curry said.
"Obviously Sykes is a real challenging match-up and Maslin is a great footballer who has a big body and is really hard to control.
"Barrett is hard as well, so we will have to see what happens.
"But it is definitely going to be an enjoyable challenge to go up against some top quality midfielders."
The Bulldogs ran over the top of the Goannas last Sunday and Curry believes that Narrandera should suit the young Turvey side.
"There is a room for a bit more run there and just more open play than playing on some of the smaller more congested grounds," he said.
"It will probably help us I think a bit with our younger legs and a bit more run.
"Hopefully it works to our advantage."
While going into the clash with the Hoppers again as underdogs, Curry believes that the weekend is a good opportunity for the Bulldogs to make another statement.
"It's a great chance for the club," he said.
"Obviously we have been down for a lot of years now, but it is really good chance for us to put our names up there again and have a really good crack at the end of this year."
Curry is the only change to the Bulldogs side for the clash with the Hoppers with Chase Grintell the unlucky omission who returns to reserve grade for Turvey Park's semi-final against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Hoppers have added Braeden Glyde, Jayden Carroll and Luke Gerhard to their squad for the semi-final.
