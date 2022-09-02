The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park will welcome back talented young midfielder Angus Curry for their semi-final with Coolamon on Sunday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs midfielder Angus Curry is excited to be back in the Turvey side for their semi-final against Coolamon on Sunday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Turvey Park will welcome back Angus Curry for their semi-final against Coolamon on Sunday after the young midfielder finished his representative duties for the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.