The Daily Advertiser

Jacob Nielsen looks to rise to big occasion in grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City second rower Jacob Nielsen is looking to help the club to successive grand final victories when they take on Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Jacob Nielsen is hoping some set piece dominance can help Wagga City to successive grand final victories.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.