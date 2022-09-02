Jacob Nielsen is hoping some set piece dominance can help Wagga City to successive grand final victories.
Nielsen was part of their undefeated premiership in 2020 before the still unbeaten Boiled Lollies were denied their shot at another premiership last year due to COVID restrictions.
After dropping just the one game so far, Nielsen wants to help set the right tone in the forward pack in their clash with Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
"Hoping we can win every scrum, or at least be solid in every scrum and execute our line outs," Nielsen said.
"We don't want to lose any of our ball and if we can pilfer two or three in the grand final that will be perfect.
"If we can limit their chances to attack with the ball, which is probably where they are most dangerous, and if they are setting up for attack and we can steal that ball we're definitely a team that fires extremely well when they are not expecting us to have the ball."
Griffith haven't beaten Wagga City since 2019 but have given them a couple of good tests over that period.
Nielsen believes it is a good way to head into the decider.
"We're obviously favourites heading in," he said.
"It is nice to have a target on your back but there's obviously that added pressure of whether we can replicate the grand final win or not on the day. I think we have a good chance."
There are a number of Nielsen's premiership-winning teammates set to line up in second grade this time around.
The second rower believes it shows the depth the club is enjoying.
"There's plenty of personnel change but I don't think we've lost talent," he said.
"I think I'm more of a role player but I don't think the blokes that I am playing around are any less skilled or any less up to the job.
"Pita (Herangi) obviously won best and fairest on the day and he's struggling to get a spot in first grade over a few of the newer players as well.
"That's always nice to have."
Wagga City have made one change with John Vakatalai coming back onto the wing after missing the major semi-final after being blue carded.
It should only add some firepower out wide.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
