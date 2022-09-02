Letters: Governments must look at why people are leaving jobs

We hear the concerns of our nurses, teachers, paramedics etc, but have the politicians really got the message?
There is a job and skills summit happening and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is offering free nursing and midwifery degrees, but there is nothing about addressing the problems at the core of these professions.
These are workplace conditions and lack of job security.
Would there be as great a skill shortage if the workplace conditions and job security were improved?
The attrition of the workforce in these professions is high, for example 50-60 per cent of teachers leave in the first five years, and 25 per cent of nurses leave annually.
They leave these professions not because of the role they are employed to do, but because of the unrealistic and sometimes dangerous, in the case of nurses, situations they are forced to "accept" if they want to stay employed.
I suggest that the governments look at the cause of people leaving these vital professions before investing heavily in training new recruits, as they too will leave because the real causes of unrest have not been addressed.
By addressing these concerns, trained teachers and nurses etc might come back into the workforce.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson announced a new "campaign" to reduce property theft wherein police will educate car drivers to lock their vehicle when they're not in it ("Lock it or lose it: cops", August 30).
I'm pretty sure that the DI has better ways to use her own and police time than explaining to ninnies what a key is for.
In fact, the NSW Road Rules 2014, Regulation 213, already makes it an offence to leave your car unlocked in a public place and move more than 3 metres away from it. The on-the-spot fine is $114.
A more effective "campaign" by police would be to enforce the law as it stands; I think word might quickly spread after drivers start the inevitable loud whining about being fined simply for breaking the law.
I'm only interested because I go to my suburban shops for the newspaper and, since last summer, I'm always astounded that it is usual to walk past at least one car that is not only unlocked but the keys are obviously in it because the motor has also been left running!
This is beyond what DI Gibson describes as giving "opportunistic" chances to thieves - it's gift wrapping the car with a label that says, "Please nick me".
Over summer I guessed that this lunacy could be put down to punters wanting to leave the cabin a/c running to avoid immediate lethal dehydration when flopping back behind the wheel after buying the bread and milk. During winter I've sussed that it's to do with the paralysing RSI that can develop from having to turn the ignition key twice in the same trip.
I can hear the civil libertarians screeching about this suggestion already; a noise to warm the cockles of the heart.
