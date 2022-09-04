The reduction of block sizes in Wagga should be rejected

A Daily Advertiser report read: "The Rowan Village proposal seeks permission for 10 dwellings per hectare, which would be more tightly-packed than recent urban release areas approved by Wagga City Council, which generally allow for just eight homes every hectare."
The planned new Rowan development, on Wagga's southern outskirts, should be sent back to the drawing board. The small block idea sounds like a greedy developer seeking to manipulate council regulations.
Could I ask why a ghetto-style development would be appropriate for a beautiful rural setting such as Rowan? Space is what people need, as COVID showed when families were locked in their homes for a long period.
It is safe to presume that very many of the homes in this out-of-town setting would be sought by younger buyers, either with a family or about to start one. A backyard with some space is invaluable. This is not Sydney. Wagga can afford subdivisions where people can live, not just survive.
In a cramped setting, where are the spaces for trees and gardens? A recent study of Australian urban areas found that suburbs that were just roads and roofs were much hotter than surrounding neighbourhoods.
Western Sydney University's Associate Professor in Urban Studies, Dr Sebastian Pfautsch, pointed out that Sydney's urban development gives, "priority to roads and delivering the maximum number of dwellings on sites - which leaves little space for trees".
Pfautsch added that, "in these suburbs you generally have no space to grow additional trees in private front and backyards ... the homes remain unshaded and still require lots of airconditioning energy."
The study led to the NSW Government funding Sydney councils to increase tree cover. But without space around homes, only street and park trees could be added, providing little direct heat relief for homes.
Trees alone could cool air temperature by up to 1.5 degrees, and surface temperature by 10 to 15 degrees. It is now more important than ever that urban heat be considered in the planning systems used to design and build our cities, Dr Pfautsch said in a Daily Telegraph report.
University of Western Australia environmental geographer and Associate Professor, Dr Bryan Boruff, was concerned about "diminishing canopy cover". Studies showed that in new developments, "there were issues related to lot sizes and maintaining space between new homes".
Houses right next to each other leave no land for trees or vegetation, Dr Boruff added, but he also said that wider roads gave greater opportunity for natural vegetation in neighbourhoods. "Research shows the more greenery a residential area has, the better it is for the physical and mental health of the local community."
Penrith City Council has developed a "Cooling the City issues paper" to ensure that all new developments across western Sydney are designed to be adaptive to urban heat.
The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment says that they are delivering greener neighbourhoods, recommending tree canopy targets for all residential and commercial sites as well as streets and parks. Wide streets will support a "70 per cent tree canopy target ... and a minimum 45 per cent tree canopy for public open spaces".
But according to not-for-profit organisation Nature Based Cities, research showed it was "currently possible to achieve a 6-star green star rating for a building - the highest level of ESD recognition possible - without a single tree or blade of grass". A crowded suburb like that proposed for Rowan could easily be approved.
Forty years ago when inquiring about the block of land our house is now on, the council officer told me that there would be no further development to the south of Wagga because of siltation of Lake Albert.
Crowded tar-and-cement suburbs create the flash flooding that Sydney is now coming to regret. Drainage from the Rowan area already floods Lloyd and Gregadoo roads. Mud and debris will be washed into Lake Albert. Each new Wagga block of land should be large enough to allow trees near houses - great for the environment and great for creating a pleasant neighbourhood.
I urge Wagga Wagga City Council to insist on very much larger block sizes for Rowan.The reduced block size idea should be rejected.
