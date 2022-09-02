A Wagga High School student is being remembered for the bright, selfless, happy, intelligent and caring person she was six years after she lost her battle with cancer.
A bright light to all that knew her, Shannon McKnight commenced her education at Wagga High School in 2009 where she was quickly established as a compassionate student with crazy potential.
Halfway through her HSC in 2014, at just 17, Shannon, a grade-a student and signer, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and thrust into a two-year battle no one should ever have to face.
On March 3 of 2016 at just 19, Shannon passed away and a year later an annual award that praises acts of kindness and selflessness- both things which Shannon valued- was created in her honour.
To this day, those who knew Shannon remain affected by the positive and inspiring impact she had on those around her, including those who taught her.
Leonie Atkinson, the brainchild behind Shannon's Award, had been Shannon's mentor in sickness and in health and said even during her hardest days Shannon had a smile on her face.
"The treatments were brutal, but the smile that was on her face when she graduated with her peer group was priceless," Ms Atkinson said.
"Each year we tell her story and celebrate her selflessness and kindness, but also her courage to never let anyone see her down."
Teacher Katrina Smith said from the moment Shannon walked into Wagga High School to her last moments there it was always about how she could contribute to others.
"Thus the emergence of the award," Ms Smith said.
"Shannon really put other people first and while we were all devastated and worried about her, she was more concerned about how her friends were coping and how they would be able to proceed through the stress of the HSC."
The award is presented each year to a student nominated by other students for their kindness, or contribution to charities- another thing Shannon was passionate about.
"It's wonderful that we are presenting an award from a wellbeing perspective because while it's great to acknowledge academic success, these are the qualities we want in a young person," Ms Smith.
"With kindness, courage and compassion you can go anywhere in life."
Shannon's year adviser Graham Curry said it's not just her peers or teachers that Shannon impacted, it was the entire school as well as the wider community.
"Before Shannon was diagnosed she was always doing fundraisers and mental health initiatives," Mr Curry said.
"She had organised for her and a group of other girls to produce a mural- She was just into helping other people- always.
"To find out then she was diagnosed, it was hard as a whole year group."
Shannon's little brother had also been attending Wagga High School during the time of her diagnosis.
With a special place in her heart, Shannon made sure to look her brother in the eye during her last moments and say to her brother; 'I'm ok'.
Ms Atkinson said this year they are emphasising that because of people like Shannon, cancer is not a death sentence.
"It's because of people like Shannon that treatment has improved. Shannon was an extremely intelligent person, she researched everything she was going through," she said.
The school is encourage Wagga residents to get behind organisations like the Leukaemia Foundation to show their support for others going through similar battles.
Shannon's Award will be presented to one lucky student in November.
