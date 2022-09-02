With all the recent rains and ever-present potholes, it may come as a surprise that Wagga actually had a drier than average winter.
Despite the recent flooding of the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga, senior Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Jonathan Pollock said winter rainfall for the region was "average to below average."
"Most parts of the Riverina probably had more rainfall last winter compared to the one just past," Mr Pollock said.
The Bureau's Wagga Airport station recorded a total of 43.8mm rain in June, 6.9mm below the long term average.
By mid-winter the skies had really dried up as July saw just 18.4mm fall in town, less than half the monthly average.
But the wet weather returned in August, dumping 79mm rain on Wagga, well above the monthly average.
Mr Pollock said July was much drier for most of southern and western NSW.
"However, August was wetter than average for most of the state away from the coast," he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Pollock said maximum temperatures were fairly close to average.
"But while minimum temperatures were warmer than average for much of the state, they remained fairly typical for the Riverina."
Wagga's coldest winter day was July 12 when temperatures rose to just 7.7 degrees.
The coldest night was just a few days later on July 15 when the mercury plummeted to -3.8.
Our warmest winter day was just last week on August 28 when temperatures rose to a balmy 19.9 degrees. Meanwhile, Wagga's warmest winter night was on August 4 with a low of just 11.8.
Looking ahead, Wagga and the Riverina are on track for a wetter than average spring.
"There is an above 80 per cent chance this spring will be wetter than average across the state," Mr Pollock said.
"Meantime, daytime temperatures are likely to be cooler than average this spring. But minimum temperatures are likely to be above average."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
