The Daily Advertiser

Wagga

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain clouds seen from Boorooma Street, Estella in mid-August. Photo by Madeline Begley.

With all the recent rains and ever-present potholes, it may come as a surprise that Wagga actually had a drier than average winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.