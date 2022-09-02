The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Aboriginal Women's Group, RivMed looking at projects to fund with new government grants

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Aboriginal Women's Group president Rosie Powell says they would look at a range of ideas before applying for funding. Picture by Les Smith

A new grant opportunity has opened the doors for Wagga's Aboriginal groups to fund projects and facilities of their own choosing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.