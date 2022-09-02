A new grant opportunity has opened the doors for Wagga's Aboriginal groups to fund projects and facilities of their own choosing.
Announced in Wagga on Wednesday, NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said the $30 million community and place grants program is open to community-led Aboriginal groups and organisations across the state.
Wiradjuri woman and Wagga Aboriginal Women's Group president Rosie Powell said the group would look at all possible options to put in an application for the funding.
"Quite often grants are very, very specific and a lot of the time it means you can't apply for vehicles or you can't apply for infrastructure," she said.
"We'll be talking to all of our members and our families and seeing what our needs are."
Part of the Closing the Gap Implementation Plan, groups can apply for funding across a broad range of areas, including infrastructure, transport and program resources.
Split into two funding areas, groups can apply for up to $100,000 in stream one and up to $250,000 in stream two.
Minister Franklin said they "deliberately kept the guidelines very broad" for the funding.
"We need programs that are addressing what the community wants and driving it from the ground up," Minister Franklin said.
"If there are needs in Aboriginal organisations that can be addressed through this funding, that's exactly what we want to do to make a real difference."
Mrs Powell said the group would consider applying for projects to address key issues facing the city's Aboriginal community, as well as continue providing their current programs.
"For us, it's still the mental health, the well being, and especially any projects that we can look at that can reduce youth suicides," she said.
"We'll be looking at if there's ways we can incorporate youth activities and projects to reduce suicides and better their well being."
RivMed chief executive officer Peta Larsen said the organisation was "excited" to explore what projects they want to fund with the grant program.
"We will be consulting the community and looking at any opportunity to put an application forward," she said.
"We would welcome community feedback if people wanted to write to RivMed - we'd love ideas."
Grant applications open on Monday, September 5, and close on Friday, September 30.
For more information about funding guidelines, visit www.aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au/grants
