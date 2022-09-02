The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are expecting a tough challenge when they face Wagga Tigers in a semi-final on Sunday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Maddy Clyne tries to defend a pass by GGGM's Abbey Hamblin during their elimination final. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are expecting a tough contest when they face Wagga Tigers in this Sunday's sudden death semi-final in Narrandera.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.