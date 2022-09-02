Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are expecting a tough contest when they face Wagga Tigers in this Sunday's sudden death semi-final in Narrandera.
The Lions face the Tigers after recording a comfortable 57-34 win over Leeton-Whitton last Sunday with GGGM coach Courtney Menzies pleased with the performance of her side.
"It was a great win," Menzies said.
"I wasn't actually expecting us to win by that much, but very happy with the result in the end.
"The first quarter we were on par with them, but after that we made a few changes and were on top for the rest of the game."
The Lions have had two close contests with the Tigers so far this season with Menzies saying her side would go in with plenty of confidence.
"We are feeling pretty good," she said.
"But we don't have our heads too high like we are just going to go in and win it.
"The girls are confident in themselves and confident that if we play well then we could do some damage, but we will just take it as it comes.
"It will be a very tough game, so I think there is a few nerves as well."
The Lions took the first encounter between the two sides in round one 37-31 before the Tigers levelled the scores in round 10 taking a 43-36 victory.
Menzies believes that doing the basics right will go a long way in helping them get the victory on Sunday.
"I think just converting our goals and holding onto our centre passes," she said.
"Working it down the court and not doing too many silly passes that's probably one of the biggest things.
"They're the main things that I want the girls to work on."
While able to run away with the victory against the Crows after quarter-time, Menzies says the Tigers are a totally different challenge.
"There is a big difference I'd say," she said.
"They're a bit more physical and skilful on the court."
Playing in their first A grade finals series since 2013, Menzies is hopeful her side can grab another victory and extend their campaign into at least next week.
"I've got my fingers crossed," she said.
"I'm really hoping that the girls can perform like they did against Leeton on the weekend.
"If they perform the way they did, I'm confident in them."
