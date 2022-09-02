As Legacy Week drew to a close, members of our defence forces took to the streets en force to raise funds for the charity on Friday.
Army Reservist Major Aaron Oldaker said most staff based at Kapooka pitched in to help raise funds for the good cause this week.
"We want to help our veterans and the Wagga Legacy branch," Mr Oldaker said.
Mr Oldaker said when defence force personnel are posted to Wagga they often get involved with defence and veteran-related charities and groups in town, including Legacy.
"Wherever defence is, we have a strong feeling we need to be a part of that community, and that's what we're doing here," he said.
Wagga Legacy president Doug Conkey said it's important soldiers become involved in Legacy while they are young because one day they may benefit from it themselves.
"It's worth their while to have a connection to Legacy and know what it is all about, because at the end of the day, a lot of these people are going to be beneficiaries of Legacy.
"And if they are killed at war, their families will be beneficiaries."
He also expressed thanks to the defence forces for their support of Legacy.
Mr Conkey said Legacy was originally set up to support war widows.
"Now we have spread Legacy support to include family issues," he said.
"So if a soldier comes back and has PTSD or other health problems, we look after the whole family."
Students from Wagga High and Kooringal Public schools also pitched in to raise funds at Turvey Tops and Kooringal Shooping Centre.
While Legacy week ends on Friday, it's not too late to donate. Those who would like to do so can go to: legacy.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
