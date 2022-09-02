A local prostate cancer survivor has described himself as "very fortunate" for catching the deadly disease in its early stages.
Gelston Park resident and Barbeques Galore Wagga owner Gary Gurtner spoke with a notable appreciation for life, now 10 years removed from having major surgery to remove his prostate.
Advertisement
"I'm 100 per cent fit," he said.
"But I'm very, very lucky because I got in early - anyone who leaves it late is in all sorts of trouble."
With no signs or symptoms alerting to early prostate cancer, Mr Gurtner was diagnosed thanks to the regular prostate-specific antigen tests he started doing in his mid-50s with a GP.
Mr Gurtner was one of 300 attendees at today's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch at the Wagga RSL, which donated $30,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
The cancer survivor described the lunch as "absolutely excellent".
An original member, Mr Gurtner still attends a monthly support group which brings together about 70 local prostate cancer survivors.
"It's become a social club," he said.
"We just support each other."
Despite being 10 years removed from his own diagnosis, Mr Gurtner said he returned to the support group for the "camaraderie".
"With fellow guys that have had the surgery or there's a lot of guys coming along that are waiting for the surgery," he said.
"And they just need to be reassured of what happens."
The money donated at today's lunch, the seventh of its kind, brings the total amount donated to over $250,000 for research and awareness.
Wagga-based MLHD prostate cancer specialist nurse Emma Pocock, one of only 100 in Australia, said raising awareness of the disease and the need for testing was the biggest aim of events like today's.
"And help get more nurses out there in Australia to support [men] with prostate cancer because it's now the number one cancer in Australia," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Ms Pocock said being proactive was crucial to saving lives locally.
"One of the biggest things with prostate cancer is because it's such an intimate cancer, it's even harder for men to talk about it," she said.
"It's just making that first step."
Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia national chairman Steve Callister said 24,000 men a year are diagnosed with prostate cancer.
"If we get it early, survival rates are very good," he said.
"The best thing is to make men aware of prostate cancer and ask them to talk to their doctor about it and get their check-ups."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.