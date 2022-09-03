Eroded flood evacuation routes for Oura are "incredibly unsafe" with pond-like potholes, according to residents who live on them.
The condition of Adams and Jarvis streets, high-ground dirt roads which lead to the village's evacuation centre, have been a source of local frustration for several years.
Adams Street resident Chris McGregor said the two streets were "in dire straits".
"The roads are washing away," he said.
"The garbage truck can barely get up and down on a Friday.
"We don't want them tarred, we don't want curb and gutter - we just want a road that we can access our houses on."
The unsigned roads are lined with potholes of varying sizes, one of which Mr McGregor said "you could put a boat in".
While the street was still classed under Crown Lands in 2016, Mr McGregor received road base from Wagga City Council to fix potholes then resembling "crevasses", which he spread himself.
Since then, no work has been done.
Jarvis Street resident Clair Blondinau said owning a four-wheel-drive vehicle was a "necessity" for her and neighbours.
"It's incredibly unsafe, it's dangerous and it restricts access for people who have smaller vehicles," she said.
"In the event of an emergency, if you've got someone with a head injury, a spinal cord injury in the back of an ambulance bouncing down that road, it could kill them.
Mrs Blondinau, a mother of three, said the "forgotten" roads became dangerous after heavy rain. "It's essentially a waterfall when it rains," she said.
"It's caused so much erosion and so much damage over time that the road has just worn away."
Mrs Blondinau said she hadn't heard anything from council since it came out to survey the road last year.
"It's always major thoroughfares or bike paths that receive the attention as opposed to small communities," she said.
Mrs Blondinau's husband is in the process of taking action with the council over the damage caused by Jarvis Road to his Harley-Davidson motorbike.
The initial report submitted to council on July 13, 2020 recommending Adams and Jarvis Streets be transferred from Crown Lands to Wagga City Council care described their state as "uneven" and in "poor condition due to erosion".
"They have not been established or formed at a reasonable standard ... the Crown roads require significant works to bring them up to the standard that is suitable or appropriate for access to a private property," the report stated.
"The roads also provide the route for evacuation from the village in the event of a flood."
After a site visit, council voted unanimously to transfer the two problem roads into council responsibility, coming into effect in mid-2021.
Wagga mayor, and Oura resident, Dallas Tout said he first raised the "high priority" issue a few years ago.
"We're working on having the works scheduled into the works program for council works all around the LGA - that's the stage we're at now," he said.
"I'm working with staff to investigate when that is."
Cr Tout said some works programs could take one or two years, others four or five, with factors like the year's wet weather or recent floods impacting the backlog of jobs.
"We need to reach a point where there's serviceable roads that can be used, not just by the residents, but also for the evacuation point from the evacuation centre," he said.
WWCC have attended to 583 pothole requests through its customer request sysem since the start of 2022.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
