When Rashed Shani Baqi and his family fled their city in northern Iraq, it was because terrorists wanted to eradicate everything their culture stood for.
More than eight years later, Mr Shani Baqi has taken the first steps to launching a restaurant which celebrates that very same Yazidi culture, right in the middle of one of Wagga's main streets.
Advertisement
"When ISIS invaded our land, it was to destroy everything," he said. "We hope that this will be a nice little window opening our culture to everyone in Wagga."
In other news
Mr Shani Baqi has teamed up with humanitarian Susan Hutchinson to apply for a considerable federal government grant which would turn Melat restaurant from a dream into reality.
The pair have already locked in a Fitzmaurice Street location for the social enterprise restaurant, which would serve modern variations of traditional Iraqi dishes - including some with Australian twists.
"We want to create a space to showcase the food and culture of the Yazidis as a way to peacefully fight against the genocide they experienced at the hands of ISIS," Ms Hutchinson said.
"But also to create a space where they can come together not just as their own community but as part of the broader Wagga community."
While the unique menu and dining experience would be the centrepiece of Melat, the business' greater purpose would be to give Yazidis valuable work experience and an opportunity to spread their culture.
Almost all staff at the venue will be pulled from the hundreds of Yazidi refugees who have been resettled in Wagga over the past decade.
"Our target is to employ as many people from the Yazidi community as we can, especially those who don't yet have the opportunity to get employed because of their language and experience," Mr Shani Baqi said.
Early plans for the venue include a small store which would sell homewares, ingredients, toys, and books about Yazidi culture and Iraq.
Ms Hutchinson said negotiations with the federal government for the grant will take place in September.
If successful, works to transform the former furniture store at 72 Fitzmaurice Street will then begin.
"It would be wonderful if we were able to open in October ... but there's a lot of work to be done," Ms Hutchinson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.