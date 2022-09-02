The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University defender Amy Belfanti is confident her side can defeat Temora and secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final


By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 2 2022 - 3:00am
CSU's Amy Belfanti is confident her side has got what it takes to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley

Charles Sturt University defender Amy Belfanti will be hoping to top off a successful week with a maiden Farrer League A grade final berth when the Bushsows face off with Temora in Saturday's preliminary final.



Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

