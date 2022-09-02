Charles Sturt University defender Amy Belfanti will be hoping to top off a successful week with a maiden Farrer League A grade final berth when the Bushsows face off with Temora in Saturday's preliminary final.
Belfanti's stellar season was rewarded on Wednesday night at the Marilyn Brooks Medal when she was named as the Farrer League's rising star with the defender also finishing equal-fourth in the medal count.
Belfanti was unfortunately unable to accept her award in person on Wednesday night, but said it was a real honour to win the award.
"It was a bit unexpected," Belfanti said.
"But I'm very honoured to get it as there were a lot of talented girls up for it.
Belfanti said she was feeling a bit nervous ahead of the clash with the Kangaroos, but felt her side could take their spot alongside North Wagga in the grand final despite losing on both occasions to Temora throughout the regular season.
"I'm a little bit nervous, but mostly excited," she said.
"They are a very strong netball side, but I'm excited and keen to have a hit-out against them at Robbo.
"We are all super keen and pumped and we've worked really hard to get here.
"I just think consistency, pressure and keeping our heads up the whole game is what will win it for us.
"We just need to stick to the basics, but the confidence is 100 per cent there."
The Bushsows set up the clash with a thrilling 54-51 victory over Coleambally on Sunday, with the Blues and CSU needing to head to extra-time after being locked at 44-44 at the end of the four quarters.
"I don't think I've ever been in a game with overtime before, but it was good to come away with the win," Belfanti said.
"Collie played really well and it was a hard fought win that's for sure."
This is Belfanti's second year at the Bushsows, but after the finals series was cancelled last season, this has been her first experience of Farrer League finals.
'It's been good," she said.
"The pressure and intensity has definitely upped a bit, but I'm loving every second."
Belfanti has also enjoyed the improved weather conditions over the past couple of weeks, with another stellar day forecast for Saturday's preliminary final.
"I don't mind playing in the warmer weather," she said.
"I think you can get going easier and it's easier to warm up."
Bushsows coach Kirsty Lowe was named as coach of the Farrer League team of the year while CSU goal shooter Kelsey Hanlon was also named in the team.
