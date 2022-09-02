Farrer League teams - preliminary final

Saturday 2.10pm at Robertson Oval
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: S Burge, T Garner, H Nelson
HB: N Sedgwick, K North Flanigan, N Curran
C: R Bourne, L Cuthbert, H Northey
HF: D McCarthy, W Thomas, K Rowbotham
F: J Turner, J Boumann, H Leddin
Foll: J Lenisaurua, J Piercy, H Fitzsimmons
Int: (from) J Cooper, J Beets, T McLachlan, D Smallwood
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: M Cummins, M Stephenson, W Adams
HB: A Ridley, T Fellows, C Cool
C: D Cummins, R Budd, S Wolter
HF: L Lupton, D Biermann, J Kemp
F: J Cool, J Roberts, D Pieper
Foll: N Budd, J Hancock, C Diessel
Int: H White, J Prestage, M Clark-Kell
In: D Pieper
Out: T Hannam
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: S Severin, C Kelly, H Morrison
HB: S Crozier, S Byrnes, S Holgate
C: S Buda, A Wallace, H Robertson
HF: L Baker, J Bell, C Humphries
F: T McGillvray, R McNabb, J McKay
Foll: T Parsons, A Corrigan, H Warwick
Int: A James, C Trevaskis, A Bartter, J Williamson
Emg: E Freemantle, D Pullen, J Vogan, F Feurherdt
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: B Pollard, Z Challender, J Hardiman
HB: T Heffer, Josh Dejong, S Williams
C: C Brown, J Hill, C Terlich
HF: J Humphries, R Kirkwood, Jed Dejong
F: B Ball, D Selby, B Aiken
Foll: A Adams, T Post, T Collins
Int: B Campton, C Diessel, H Hicks, H Chambers
NORTHERN JETS
B: T Flanigan, B Smith, L Buerckner
HB: W Carmichael, O French, H Roscarel
C: B Walker, J Bell, W O'Hare
HF: Z Dart, N Doyle, D Gaynor
F: W Gaynor, C McCormack, B Edis
Foll: H Wells, H Collis, J Crofts
Inter: T O'Dwyer, A Harper
MARRAR
Not submitted
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
