Young junior Tom Jenkins to make NRL debut

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 2 2022 - 5:00am
Young junior Tom Jenkins will make his NRL debut for Penrith on Saturday night. Picture by Les Smith

After a big season for Penrith in the NSW Cup, Young junior Tom Jenkins will make his NRL debut for the Panthers on Saturday.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

