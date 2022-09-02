The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Female students attend trades program for the first time in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:00am
Wagga electrotechnical apprentice Lucy Simkin with Kildare Catholic College year 10 students Alyesha Rockliff, 16, and Laura Porter, 15. Picture by Les Smith

Prospective tradeswomen were given the tools, uniform, knowledge and confidence to flourish in a future career within a trade thanks to the Girls Can Too program which ran in Wagga for the very first time.

