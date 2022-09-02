Prospective tradeswomen were given the tools, uniform, knowledge and confidence to flourish in a future career within a trade thanks to the Girls Can Too program which ran in Wagga for the very first time.
On Friday 17 female students interested in potentially pursuing a trade from seven Wagga high schools visited TAFE where they worked with five local female trade apprentices.
Year 10 Kildare Catholic College student Alyesha Rockliff said gave her an insight into a career path she is super interested in.
"I'm very interested in trying a few different trades, so this is a good opportunity for girls like me to try something new, especially something that is typically very male-dominated," Miss Rockliff said.
"It's a good way to get insight into what different trades may be like."
"The tools were harder to use than I thought but with help it's alright and it's a lot of fun, which is what I like," she said.
Fire-year Wagga electrotechnical apprentice Lucy Simkin said opportunities like this for young women looking to the trade industry is "good to see".
"Some of the girls may not have been able to have gotten to use a lot of these tools before," Miss Simkin said.
"It's a soft introduction to what it's like. A lot of the girls have probably grown up thinking it's a male-dominated thing, so they get to see that it's not as hard as they think and they may then go on to tell their friends about it, and they may end up also getting into a trade."
Department of Education project officer Stacey Suidgeest said each student was provided with a complete uniform, steel cap boots and training free of charge.
"We had a good uptake of students, 17 from seven different schools from across Wagga," Mrs Suidgeest said.
"Each student was provided with a complete uniform, steel cap boots by SQUAD. SQUAD also provides training so that each student leaves ready for the workforce."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
