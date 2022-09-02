The Daily Advertiser

Leukaemia Australia's new blood cancer support line to benefit those diagnosed in Wagga, Riverina

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
September 2 2022 - 9:00pm
Myeloma survivor Alison Graham says she applauds the Leukaemia Foundation for setting up a dedicated blood cancer helpline. Picture by Emma Hillier

At her first treatment session for blood cancer, Wagga's Alison Graham said she experienced an "information overload".

