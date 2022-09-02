At her first treatment session for blood cancer, Wagga's Alison Graham said she experienced an "information overload".
Diagnosed with myeloma, one of three types of blood cancer, she said she and her family would have benefited from speaking to someone to explain the process.
"I came home with a serious pile of brochures and information," Mrs Graham said.
"I think that's where a support line would help because it's talking to someone who knows their stuff."
Now, Leukaemia Foundation has launched a free, Australia-wide support line for people impacted by blood cancer, specifically for people living in regional Australia.
Manned by blood cancer support professionals five days per week, Leukaemia Foundation's chief executive officer Chris Tanti said the helpline was there so there was someone to be there through the "emotional, physical, and psychological challenges."
"When someone receives a blood cancer diagnosis, it can feel like the beginning of a long and isolating journey," he said.
"We know too many Australians are left feeling overwhelmed, unsure and alone."
Four in 10 Australians who are diagnosed with blood cancer live in regional and remote areas, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
The Leukaemia Foundation's own State of the Nation report found half of all people with blood cancer who live in those areas are more likely to wait more than a month before they see a specialist.
Mrs Graham said this was regularly the case in the Riverina, with just two visiting every fortnight.
She said she had to book months in advance to secure a face-to-face appointment.
"If we had someone based here, that wouldn't be a problem," she said.
Mr Tanti said the amount of Australians with blood cancer and diagnoses will almost double in the next ten years, and people in regional and remote areas will be heavily impacted.
"Many Australians in regional and remote areas impacted by blood cancer still face barriers to receiving the care they need," he said.
Three years since her diagnosis, Mrs Graham tries to keep as up to date as possible with the latest information and research about myeloma.
She said for people who have just been diagnosed, a helpline is a good starting place.
"For people who come in cold from a knowledge perspective, the system is scary too," she said.
"Support lines support, inform and they're an empathetic voice."
Mrs Graham said Myeloma Australia also had a dedicated support line for those diagnosed with the rare cancer.
You can call the Leukaemia Foundation's helpline Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm on 1800 620 420 or anytime via bloodcancer.org.au
