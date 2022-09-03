Wagga dad Tim Doyle has raised more than $30,000 for a cancer hospital which is currently treating his 28-year-old daughter Erin, putting himself in number one for the most funds raised.
Mr Doyle commenced the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse's annual Go The Distance challenge on August 1, setting himself a goal of cycling 35 kilometres a day.
Advertisement
The challenge came to an end on August 31, with Mr Doyle having raised $30,314 which is the highest amount raised out of 268 individuals.
"My initial target was $1000, which I bumped up to $10,000 when the donations surged in the first few days," Mr Doyle said.
"I received 382 donations with an average amount of $79."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I rode 22 times in August and the longest ride was from Wagga to Wodonga, which was 148 kilometres to collect a car," Mr Doyle said.
"I also rode from Humula to Tumbarumba and back - using the excellent Rosewood to Tumbarumba Rail Trail for some of the journey.
"Another ride was from Mangoplah to Holbrook using as many back roads as possible."
On a few occasions Mr Doyle was accompanied by some of his good friends, but the majority of his cycling was done solo.
"I really enjoyed the challenge, my family and I were astounded by the response of so many people, the support and kind words definitely motivated me to get on the bike on those very cold days when it was so tempting to stay in the comfort of a warm home," he said.
"It was also rewarding knowing that the money raised for the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse facility will not only help Erin but many other current and future cancer patients."
Miss Doyle started her first round of chemotherapy in early August at the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse facility after surgery in April to remove a lump from her right breast.
The treatment is to ensure all of the cancer cells are dead.
"Erin is doing okay and is due for her second chemotherapy treatment early next week," Mr Doyle said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.