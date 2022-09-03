The Daily Advertiser

Wagga dad Tim Doyle raises the highest amount of funds for Chris O'Brien Lifehouse

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 4 2022 - 5:21am, first published September 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Wagga dad Tim Doyle cycled more than 1000 kilometres throughout August to raise funds for the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse Go The Distance Challenge. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga dad Tim Doyle has raised more than $30,000 for a cancer hospital which is currently treating his 28-year-old daughter Erin, putting himself in number one for the most funds raised.

