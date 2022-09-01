The Rock-Yerong Creek swing-man Ted Fellows hopes to make up for a missed opportunity and win through to next week's Farrer League grand final.
Fellows played first grade football for the entire 2015 season but was the unlucky one to be dropped for the grand final as the Magpies went on to claim a premiership.
After a season at Turvey Park last year, Fellows is back home at Victoria Park and just one win away from a grand final.
"It's a bit of a sore point. Every time it comes up (2015 TRYC coach) Dave Pieper can't look me in the eye," Fellows said with a laugh.
"You probably appreciate the opportunity a bit more now.
"Hopefully we've got the side that can do a bit of damage if we get there."
Fellows has played in a number of roles for the Magpies this season with co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell using his versatility to full advantage.
Fellows played forward in last Sunday's win over North Wagga but was in defence manning up Wilson Thomas the week before in the qualifying final against East Wagga-Kooringal.
In Saturday's preliminary final at Robertson Oval, Fellows is named at centre-half-back.
"I get thrown around a fair bit. Either end and in the ruck a little bit. Wherever Heath and Brad decide to play me, I put my hand up," he said.
"It doesn't actually worry me. A couple of years ago I would have said (I prefer) forward but either way I'm pretty comfortable. I don't prefer the ruck.
"I do probably prefer to play forward. We've got the two big Canberra boys there so I'm the third tall if needed to go that way. It's good to have a couple of bigger blokes to take the pressure off us a little bit.
"It just depends on match ups really."
No matter where he plays, the 30-year-old is enjoying being back at TRYC and likes what they're building.
"It's been good. Good to be back home," he said.
"We've had a pretty relaxed year out there and we're just trying to build every week, trying to improve still.
"I think we've got a fair bit of improvement in our younger blokes. Hopefully we can show that in the next couple of weeks."
While confident and happy to get onto Robertson Oval for the first time this year, Fellows believes the Magpies will need to produce something special to down the Hawks.
"We know East Wagga will bring it in the finals either way. We've been out of the finals for a couple of years, we've got a point to prove," he said.
"I'd probably say they're seasoned finals contenders, really, we'd have to go in underdogs and they're the team to beat at the moment.
"We're keen to get to Robertson Oval and hopefully we can get some good weather. On the weekend was probably the first dry day The Rock's played in a month so everyone's pretty keen to get a good track and hit the ground running."
TRYC have made just the one change for the preliminary final with David Pieper coming in for Todd Hannam, who misses with soreness.
