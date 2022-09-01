Reddies eye off next title after past heartache

Grand finals haven't always been kind to CSU but they are looking to turn the anguish of failing to finish off an unbeaten season two years ago into the sweetest success.
Reddies will take on Waratahs in the women's grand final on Saturday.
It will be the only change up on the day with Wagga City and Griffith locking horns in the three other deciders at Conolly Rugby Complex.
CSU finished on top of the ladder and powered straight on through to the grand final with a 25-7 win over Griffith.
Waratahs then knocked off the Blacks to qualify for their second grand final.
Captain Ivy Merlehan hopes it gives the side plenty of confidence to complete another strong season.
As they certainly have the motivation this time around.
"Definitely going into the grand final undefeated was a disadvantage, we needed that loss to drive us while Aggies had that motivation and we let it slip away from us," Merlehan said.
"I definitely don't think that is the case this year. We've got a stronger group, everyone is very committed to turning up to the training so it should be good."
Waratahs and CSU have split the results in their two previous meetings.
Reddies lost to their grand finals to finish the first round of the season but were able to get the better of their crosstown rivals leading into the finals.
Coupled with a big win over the Blacks, Merlehan is happy with how the team is positioned.
"We're excited and confident," she said.
"Obviously there are nerves but I think there is always going to be nerves as it is a big week. I think most of the girls are excited."
Reddies have been one of the strongest side since the women's game made its return a decade ago.
They have won one of their four attempts in grand finals but after missing a finals series that was then unable to be played last year Merlehan has been impressed with how they've responded.
"After fielding seven for some games of 10s and barely getting five to training last year to having a squad of 23 this year and having to drop three girls going into finals is a good problem to have," he said. "It shows how much the club and the sport is growing."
She's hoping that correlates to a big performance against Waratahs.
Although there has been little between the two teams all season.
"We just have to stay composed and play our game," Merlehan said.
"We have to secure our ball and then everything else will come. We just have to take our opportunities when they come as whoever takes their opportunities on the day will be the team that comes out on top."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
