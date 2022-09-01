The Daily Advertiser

Reddies eye off next title after past heartache

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
Georgia Roberts, Ivy Merlehan, Dana Seward and Shiann Fisher are looking to help CSU to more premiership success when they take on Waratahs in the women's grand final on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Grand finals haven't always been kind to CSU but they are looking to turn the anguish of failing to finish off an unbeaten season two years ago into the sweetest success.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

