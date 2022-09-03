Stories provide glimpse of Wagga the way it used to be

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society
Club president, Bill Ellis, vice-president, Jack Mullins, longest-serving director, Harold Fife, inaugural secretary, Alex Baker and mayor, Peter Dale and local member, Joe Schipp were among those attending a function to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Wagga RSL Club.
The Kapooka Army band, led by Patrick Pickett held a charity concert to raise money for this year's Miss Wagga entrants.
Wagga City Council has disbanded its Industrial Promotions Advisory Committee in favour of a new council-backed Wagga Economic Development Board which met for the first time this week.
Wagga and District Racing Supporters Club, secretary, Greg Adams, has criticised the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's decision not to apply for a half-day holiday for the running of the Wagga Gold Cup.
Kurrajong Waratah Industries, chief executive, Steve Jaques is flying to England to get a firsthand glimpse of how disability organisations are run overseas courtesy of a Rotary Exchange program and Wagga Rotary Club.
Wagga City Council's waste services manager Colin Earnshaw expressed concern over the discovery of live ammunition in the city's garbage.
Nicky Woodhouse and Harry and Joyce Hutton are pictured in the Daily Advertiser alongside Heather Bell's painting, Evening Light at Riverina Galleries.
Riverina Young Labor president, Susan Sheather is the first woman to head the organisation's Rural and Regional Affairs Committee.
Lachlan Chisholm, a scholarship holder, at the Riverina Academy of Sport won the Open Combined High Schools cross country championships in Adelaide.
Wagga Motors joint dealer principals, Gordon and John Braid unveiled the new VT Commodore at a special preview.
Keep Australia Beautiful assessor, Steve Clements is in Wagga for the annual Tidy Town judging and is pictured in the Daily Advertiser with local Tidy Town secretary Elaine Larkin and Wagga's tourism services manager, Luke Grealy.
Students from North Wagga Public School, including Amanda Bagley and Joshua Ristevojevic have teamed up with residents of Remembrance Village for a nationwide shuffleboard competition.
Charles Sturt University farewelled two of its longest-serving employees, Associate Professor, Alan Nichol and geography lecturer, David Chisholm.
Wagga Gun Club president, Barney Rooke said that the club had been forced to abandon a planned schoolboys and girls clay target because it was found to contravene the Police Offences Act.
Wagga Boat Club defeated Cootamundra Aquatic Club in the first of a series of inter-club power boat challenge races at Lake Albert.
One of the first settlers in the Mangoplah district and a former president of Kyeamba Shire, David Sydney Klimpsch, has died at the age of 86.
Cartwright's Hill CWA celebrated its 21st anniversary at the home of its president Mrs M. Thomson.
Wagga artist, Heather Bell's works are currently being displayed at the Greeta Collins Gallery in the first major showing of her works.
Wagga abattoir manager, Leo Bird said that a shortage of stock has forced the closure of the mutton chain for at least a few days resulting in the standing down of many casual workers.
A crowd of 300 attended the Huthwaites Gown of the Year Parade in the Leagues Club Auditorium.
Janet Anthony, Colin Duff, John Fane, Judy Ekim, Peter Davies, and Sue Tunley were among those attending the Mount Austin Ex-students Ball at Wagga Country Club.
Vicki Marks is one of the youngest hockey players ever to be selected for a special coaching clinic in Sydney.
Tennis stalwart Bob Ashton has donated a trophy for the junior inter-association tennis competition.
John Wigg's Antiques and Second-Hand Furniture is now open at 98 Edward Street.
Ashton's Circus is playing next week at Bolton Park with tickets priced from $2 available at Huthwaites.
