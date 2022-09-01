Wagga's members of Parliament expect an ongoing and lengthy effort to improve services in the more remote areas of the Riverina after the NSW government released its response to a rural health inquiry.
The NSW government on Thursday agreed to adopt 41 of the 44 recommendations from the upper house inquiry into health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote NSW.
The inquiry last year heard from health professionals in the Riverina, who said the system for recruiting staff was in "meltdown" and places like Hay had great difficulty in recruiting doctors.
Witnesses also said hospitals in locations like Leeton at times could not provide "basic treatments that save lives".
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said smaller communities in the Riverina needed to get access to their own healthcare staff and services.
"[The government's response] means that we have a blueprint, that both Labor and the Coalition support, on tackling rural health," Dr McGirr said.
"We can stop arguing about the areas that need to be tackled and we can start working on what we are going to do."
Dr McGirr said he was worried that the government might slip back into "business as usual" instead of making lasting improvements.
As part of the government's response to the inquiry, Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor appointed a Wagga doctor and a Riverina mayor to a new 15-person advisory panel.
The panel will advise Mrs Taylor and senior health officials on opportunities and solutions to improve healthcare, hospital and support services in regional NSW.
Glenrock Country Practice GP Ayman Shenouda said he was honoured to have been chosen for the panel.
"I'm very passionate about rural general practice and I believe I will have a good impact on the outcome of this panel," he said.
"I have been part of designing the rural generalist pathway [medical training] with the [federal] Rural Health Commissioner and there are lot of things that can be done to address workforce and retention of doctors in rural areas."
The NSW government's response to the inquiry stated the Murrumbidgee Local Health District had been successful in using the rural generalist pathway to give trainee GPS the "skills to work in both community practice and in a rural hospital".
Temora Shire mayor and Temora District Hospital advisory council chairman Rick Firman said he was "deeply honoured but very surprised" to also be appointed to the panel. "Health affects every single one of us and I hope in this new role not just to help Temora but all our Riverina region communities," he said.
Cr Firman said the shortage of medical professionals such as doctors and nurses in rural areas was a "real issue that we need to tackle".
Dr McGirr said Dr Shenouda and Cr Firman were "great experts and advocates" on rural health.
NSW Rural Doctors Network chief executive Richard Colbran was appointed an inaugural chairman of the advisory panel.
Mrs Taylor said she will work closely with the panel to create a new regional health plan, which will be released later this year.
"It is my absolute priority to ensure that, no matter where you live in our state, you have access to the health services that you need and deserve," Mrs Taylor said.
"We know that almost all patients who pass through our rural and regional hospitals and health services have a positive outcome.
"However, it was important to hear directly from those on the ground, including patients, their families, health staff and communities, about where we need to address issues in our health system."
On the same day that the NSW government announced its response to the rural health inquiry, nurses from across the Riverina joined a statewide strike calling for calling for nurse-to-patient ratios and better pay.
The lead government member on the inquiry, Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang, said Mrs Taylor's focus on the workforce would help smaller communities in the Riverina.
"It is not a simple fix; if it was, somebody would have done it already," Mr Fang said. "It is probably going to take a lot of work for at least a decade for the strategy to fully realise the improvements given it takes a decade to train a doctor."
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
