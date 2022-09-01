Temora look to lift at home to stay in finals race

Temora spent 14 years in the finals wilderness and are determined to avoid a straight sets exit after finally getting back into Group Nine's top five.
Coming off successive losses to Young, including a 24-18 loss in last week's qualifying final, the Dragons are out to add to their winning record against Tumut at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Twice this season they've scored a four-point win over the Blues.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone hopes playing at home can boost the side after picking up a couple of serious injury concerns.
"I think it will be good playing at home," McCrone said.
"It's the same size footy field but the support we've had all year I think will continue to happen and it's always good for the culture we are trying to build at Temora.
"The fun thing about playing footy is you can play big games at home in front of decent crowds.
"It will be exciting and definitely something we will soak in."
While winger Drew Robinson won't take his after place dislocating his hip, Hayden Lomax has been named on an extended bench.
MRI scans have cleared Lomax of any significant structural and the hooker was chasing a second opinion
However McCrone is far from confident he will be right to take on the Blues.
"There's no significant damage and he's going to see an orthopaedic surgeon to get an opinion on what's happened," he said.
"He hasn't done his ACL or ruptured any ligaments.
"He didn't train on Tuesday as he got back late from the MRl and there is still a bit of swelling and it's still a bit stiff so he's probably a long shot but I wouldn't say no (to playing)."
Gavin Kite is set to start at hooker with Jed Reardon coming into the starting side in the second row.
Temora are looking to limit the influence Tumut hooker Lachlan Bristow has in the middle of the field.
No one could be at their best in their last clash on a muddy Twickenham surface
"Temora are a big physical team and everything is based around their nine so we are going to have to be really good in the middle," he said.
"Equally I think our style of football is a style of football because we move the ball around a bit is something that can trouble them so I think we are more focused on what we can do with the ball and how we defend than too much about how they attack."
However McCrone doesn't believe Lomax missing the clash will have too much of an impact on those plans.
"Billy Reardon will push into the middle and he's equally as good of a defender as Hayden is," he said. "Jed Reardon played his first 80 minutes against Young in the last round and last week he played pretty good minutes and played pretty well so I don't think we are losing anything too significant with Billy pushing to the middle and Jed taking his place."
Grant Hughes has also been named on an extended bench as he nears a return from an ankle injury.
Hughes hasn't played since June but McCrone believes he will add some grunt to the Dragons forward pack.
However he's far from guaranteed to play either
"Him and Hayden are probably as likely as each other but we basically named everyone we had left," he said. "Hopefully he can have a run, I don't think he will be 100 per cent but hopefully he's somewhere near it and he does play."
Harrison Starr comes onto the wing for Robinson, joining brothers Hamish and Zach in the starting line up.
"He played the first half of the year there so it was an easy choice to make," McCrone said.
"He's defended out there before so he will be right."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
