Turvey Park will look to continue their stellar Riverina League finals campaign with Coolamon the next target in the young Bulldogs sights.
The Bulldogs sent a strong message to the three remaining clubs last Sunday with a 42-point win over the more favoured Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Bulldogs midfielder Luke Fellows starred in the win and said the group was keen to go out and grab another finals victory.
"Within the group we are very keen," Fellows said.
"Obviously we haven't been there for 12 years in finals and we are definitely keen to get the win for the club.
"But for everyone around as well and not just for us as a playing group."
The Bulldogs only recorded one win against the other finals teams throughout the regular season, however Fellows believes that coach Michael Mazzocchi has got the group hitting their stride at the right time of year.
"Mick Mazzocchi has got us primed at the right time," he said.
"We haven't got those wins against the top teams throughout the year, but he has got us going towards the end and through finals.
"With the warmer weather and the bigger grounds our younger team seems to be going pretty well with that."
Fellows has only played the six games for the Bulldogs this season as he has also juggled responsibilities playing for the GWS Giants VFL side.
Since returning for the Bulldogs round 16 clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Fellows has reached another level with his football and puts it down to playing with some close mates at Turvey.
"I think it's just playing with my mates back at the club," he said.
"I've gone to school with a few, so I've just been enjoying it.
"Also being under Michael as I've known him for a while, so that helps too."
Fellows ran out for the Giants on six occasions in the VFL with his last game coming in round 20 against Essendon.
While many would expect it to be a much higher standard, Fellows believes the Riverina League compares quite well.
"There is not too much of a difference," he said.
"The skill is definitely there and the top players could definitely go up there and play well.
"But I think it is just that level across the board, so it doesn't drop off too much up there.
"Whereas down here you've got those young players who are still emerging."
While running rampant over the Goannas last Sunday, the young Bulldogs midfielders now face the challenge of going head to head with the Hoppers in the middle of the ground.
While it is unlikely that Jake Barrett will be having as many midfield minutes as he usually would, the Hoppers still possess a lot of class and experience in the likes of Allister Clarke, Jeremy Sykes, Shae Darcy and Jerry Maslin.
Fellows said that the belief in the midfield group was that they could go head to head with the Hoppers and that Mazzocchi would again back in his young brigade consisting of Ethan Weidemann, Luke Mazzocchi and James White.
"It's going to be a massive challenge," he said.
"Last night at training, Michael had a chat to us saying we just needed to keep our head and just play our footy.
"If we man on and play our normal game we could come out on top."
The Bulldogs will also be hoping forward duo Corey Baxter and Baxter Wallett having another dominant performance up forward with the pair combining for eight goals against the Goannas.
While it has taken the two forwards a while to become accustomed to each other, Fellows believes they are starting to fire at the right time of the year.
"Throughout the year they have had their challenges being new to each other," he said.
"They found it hard to find their stride, but towards the end of the year they are definitely starting to click.
"Corey kicked six on the weekend and they are all playing pretty well down there."
