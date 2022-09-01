Monson Tuvale is looking to give it his all in what shapes as his last game.
The imposing Wagga City second rower has struggled with injury concerns and feels the time is right to hang up the boots.
But he's thrilled he's finally going to get a taste of grand final footy.
"I'm very keen to get one under the belt as I haven't played in in a grand final since high school," Tuvale said.
"This will be my first GF in open rugby and a lot of people look up to me as I'm one of the older ones but low key I'm freaking out like a little kid inside.
"When they ask 'Monson what do we do?' I'll be like just stay calm but really I'll be freaking out."
Tuvale has spent the last five years with Wagga City.
He missed out on the 2020 grand final after fracturing his leg but after a string of injuries feels his body is telling him it's time to stop.
"This is the one before I hang up the old boots," Tuvale said.
"I'm 31 and it's a hard thing to do but my body this year has barely scraped through.
"All this year I've been holding onto a lot of nigglies.
"I've had a stress fracture in my foot, I've got a bit of a bulged disk and a lot has been happening with the body.
"I've just been hanging on like that cat on the branch."
Tuvale originally came to Wagga to play in Group Nine with Brothers five years ago.
However he knew rugby league wasn't for him.
"I played one game and I didn't want to just be a meat shield, I wanted to think and not just run at the line," Tuvale said.
Instead he's found a home with Wagga City and is looking to really fire in their grand final clash at Conolly Rugby Complex against Griffith on Saturday.
"I'll probably last about 20 minutes at 100 per cent but I'll know I gave it my all," Tuvale said.
Regardless of the outcome he's really enjoyed being part of the club.
Especially this season as he's adapted to a different style.
"This year has probably been my most improved on. I've always found structure isn't my style but I've really been able to stick with it and it's worked with harbouring those injuries.
"I think it's probably been one of my best years as I've been able to stick to the structure of my team."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
