Ace show: theatrical tale of a legend's triumph comes to Wagga

Spring has sprung, the flowers are starting to bloom and sportspeople are dusting off their bats, balls and racquets ready for sport in the sunshine.
When I was growing up, the oncoming change in season meant one thing: tennis and sunny days.
We would spend hours hitting a ball against the wall in hopes that we would become the next Pat Rafter.
Unfortunately, the hours spent did not turn me into an overnight tennis sensation. It did, however, instil a sense of awe for those who had made it. Superstars like Evonne Goolagong.
The girl from the bush who dared to dream, found herself on the most famous tennis courts in the world, winning Wimbledon at just 19 and earning her place as number one in the world.
Sunshine Super Girl tells the heart-warming story of the Wiradjuri sporting legend, who discovered a love of tennis when she would hit a ball against the tin wall of her home.
More than a rags-to-riches tale, Goolagong's story is a celebration of spirit and passion over privilege and racism.
It's also a tribute to a great Wiradjuri woman who inspired a nation and offers hope and possibility to thousands of young girls across the country.
Whether you are a fan or tennis, a supporter of the underdog, or just love a good yarn, Sunshine Super Girl is a show you will enjoy.
See the theatre stage transformed into a tennis arena and get ready for a story full of heart, humour and charm.
Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm. Tickets: $15-$50.
Find out more about this show and see what else is coming up on the website (www.civictheatre.com.au) or visit the friendly box office staff for recommendations.
