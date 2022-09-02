The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber
What's on

Ace show: theatrical tale of a legend's triumph comes to Wagga

By Monique Burkinshaw
September 2 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunshine Super Girl brings the remarkable life story of Australian tennis great Evonne Goolagong to the theatre stage. Picture by Jamie James

Spring has sprung, the flowers are starting to bloom and sportspeople are dusting off their bats, balls and racquets ready for sport in the sunshine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.