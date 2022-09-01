A reduced mandatory isolation period will put senior residents more at risk, a Wagga aged care worker says.
Following a national cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albenese announced mandatory isolation for those who test positive for COVID will be reduced from seven to five days.
While many Wagga residents believe the shortened time in isolation won't make a difference, aged care worker Sandy Osment said five days was not long enough.
"It's not the young people that I'm really worried about, it's the older generation," she said.
"Once they get COVID, it's going to kill them."
Ms Osment said people who catch the virus should have to isolate for seven days.
"It's hard enough not spreading COVID when you don't even know you've got it sometimes," she said.
Other people said the change in mandatory isolation will not change the amount of time people take off work.
Apprenticeships Centre employee Emma Crocker said she believed workers would use the five days off during the week.
"I think people are just going to wait for Monday before they tell work," Ms Crocker said.
"Then they still get the whole week off anyway."
But Ms Osment said should people with COVID go back to work in hospitality and retail settings earlier than seven days, they would put the elderly at risk.
"I strongly don't agree with it," she said.
People who return a positive COVID test and are asymptomatic after five days will be able to leave isolation when the change comes into effect on September 9.
Those who work in high-risk settings like hospitals and aged care will still be required to isolate for seven days if they catch COVID.
