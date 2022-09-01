LAKE Albert co-coach Chris Ayton is of the opinion that the Sharks deserve to finish in second position on the Pascoe Cup ladder.
The Sharks have sat in third spot for most of the year but will be a chance of leapfrogging Leeton United into second spot on the ladder in Sunday's final round.
Advertisement
Lake Albert will finish the season with a clash against arch-rivals Henwood Park at Rawlings Park, while Leeton and Hanwood will meet in a much-anticipated top-of-the-table showdown.
A Leeton loss against the undefeated Hanwood team, which is also being played in Wagga at Rawlings Park, would see the Sharks only needing to beat eighth-placed Henwood Park to jump into second and grab the all-important double chance in finals.
Ayton believes second place is where Lake Albert belongs.
"I think to be fair, that's where we should be sitting anyway," Ayton said.
"I think we had a couple of little stumbles there with Tumut, a draw and a loss, you could say they have been a bit of a bogey side for us this year but apart from those guys, I think we've got the results that are fair to the team that we've been putting on the park.
"From our side of things, it's a fair reflection of where we should be on the ladder."
A second-placed finish would mean Lake Albert take on Hanwood in the major semi-final on Sunday week.
MORE SPORT NEWS
But first of all, Lake Albert need to get the job done against Henwood Park, who have not been in the best of form of late.
"Exactly, we need to get the job done first," he said.
"We really don't know what Henwood Park will be putting out there, you hear it from all the teams that are outside of the top four, their motivation at the end of the year is just to chuck a spanner in the works.
"For our guys, they shouldn't be short of motivation to be able to get themselves into second with a win.
"And obviously pending the result from Leeton and Hanwood, but for us we get the result against Hanwood and for me, I think that's gets us into second, which is a fair result on where we should be anyway."
Accomplished goalkeeper Robert Fry will make his return from an ankle injury on Sunday, a timely one with finals just around the corner.
The Sharks will now be close to full-strength.
"For us, we're probably resting one because of cards. But other than that, we're basically at full-strength," Ayton said.
Advertisement
The other intriguing aspect of the final round is the battle for fourth spot.
Tumut's upset of South Wagga last Sunday has kept the Eagles in the hunt, however, the Warriors only need a win over bottom-placed Cootamundra this weekend to book their first ever finals berth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.