WAGGA City Wanderers say they are up for the challenge of booking their finals berth in at home on Saturday.
The Wanderers sit in fourth position with two rounds remaining but have both Canberra White Eagles and Brindabella Blues breathing down their neck.
Advertisement
The Wanderers hold just a one-point buffer in fourth and will host ladder leaders Tuggeranong United at home at Gissing Oval on Saturday.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard said the squad is well aware of the importance of Saturday's game as they return home to fight out the final two rounds of the home and away season.
"Tuesday training was good, up and about," Leonard said.
"The grounds aren't great, to be honest with you, it's really hard to get quality out of the grounds but the boys are definitely up and about.
"They know it's definitely still in our hands, points are this weekend is extremely important."
After Tuggeranong on Saturday, the Wanderers finish the season with a clash against Brindabella.
Leonard said a strong showing on Saturday was vital for the scenarios surrounding the final round.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"Mathematically, we hope Yoogali put in a top performance against Brindy this week and hopefully ANU do us a favour against White Eagles," he said.
"Then in the last week we play Brindy and White Eagles play Tuggies so as far as that's concerned, it's worked out well.
"But if we take a point from this game on the weekend, which we're absolutely in for and up for, it's in our hands at the back end against Brindy. It's absolutely no given at this stage, but as I said to the boys, it's disappointing and gut-wrenching (last week) but we bounce back as we do, and if we're still playing good solid footy as we are now, we're in with every bit of a chance, it's just unfortunate the last two weeks haven't gone our way at the back end."
The Wanderers went down 1-0 against the in-form ANU in Canberra last Saturday, with the home team scoring in the 89th minute to get home in a thriller.
"I was gutted for the guys. To be in both games against ANU and Queanbeyan and to have it taken away, those two points would mean the world to us, they're gut-wrenching for the boys," Leonard said.
"I was really happy to be in the game, ANU have been touching every one up lately."
Tom Matheson will return for the Wanderers this weekend but is likely to come through under 23s. Key players Morris Kadzola and Samson Lucas are both battling injury but are expected to get up for the important game.
The Wanderers will take some confidence from the fact they were just the second team to down Tuggeranong United when the two teams last met.
Advertisement
"Absolutely. We don't know what side they're going to field either," Leonard said.
"We'd like to think maybe that Mitch (Stevens) might rest some of his guys that have niggling injuries. If we were in the same situation, we would rest some of our guys with niggling injuries and then played them the last round to keep that match fitness going into finals. Whether Mitch thinks the same, we'll soon find out I suppose.
"We'll be full-strength again, at home so no excuses. The boys know how important it is."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.