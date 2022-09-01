The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers prepared for two-week fight for fourth at home at Gissing Oval

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Wanderers will return home to Gissing Oval to face ladder leaders Tuggeranong United on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

WAGGA City Wanderers say they are up for the challenge of booking their finals berth in at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.