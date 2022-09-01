Andries de Meyer has overcome a shoulder complaint as he looks to win a second Southern Inland title with Griffith.
The loose forward is one of just three Blacks still in the line up who were part of their last premiership success in 2014.
Advertisement
Chris Latu is the only player set to start in both grand finals after having another big impact last week while Tino Kaue has dropped back to the bench to make way for de Meyer.
However this time around the 28-year-old is looking to have a bigger impact as the Blacks look to upset Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
"I think I was the last player to play in that grand final but since then we've developed a good core base of players," de Meyer said.
"It's very exciting and all the boys are very excited to get that opportunity again and to just get here in the first place with all three grades as well.
"We've had a good week, we've all stayed tight together with a good session on Tuesday with some off the field stuff just to say tight.
"We're all ready to go."
READ MORE
With de Meyer's return at number eight, Latu moves into flanker after the 32-25 win over Waratahs.
De Meyer injured his shoulder just on half-time in their win over Ag College to start finals.
While he was able to finish the 24-18 win, he is happy with how it responded to treatment.
Now he's looking to repay his teammates.
"The shoulder is going well," de Meyer said.
"I had a bit of a light session last week and saw the physio and have been working on it in the gym this week and it's back to normal."
De Meyer's return is one of two changes for the Blacks with Vaea Mateo, who was also part of their 2014 premiership win set to miss the clash with a ribs complaint.
Daryl Soasai comes into the side on the wing with Daniel Bozic returning to five-eighth.
De Meyer has picked up plenty of grand final experience since his first at Griffith after spending three years playing in Perth and the United Kingdom before returning.
Advertisement
Eight years ago the Blacks were the first team through to the decider but this time around had to go the hard way after finishing the regular season in third spot.
They went fishing as part of their build up back then and while there wasn't time for that this time around, de Meyer believes having a close group has been important as the season has progressed to the business end.
"We've got a similar sort of thing, not fishing but some team bonding to keep the boys tight and keep the group well," de Meyer said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.