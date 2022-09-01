East Wagga-Kooringal have dropped a selection bombshell by leaving accomplished defender Nathan Scott out of the team for Saturday's preliminary final.
Less than 24 hours after being named in the Farrer League Team of the Year at the Gerald Clear Medal vote count, Scott was a controversial omission from the Hawks' squad to take on The Rock-Yerong Creek at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The Daily Advertiser understands Scott has been suspended by the club for the remainder of the season due to disciplinary issues.
EWK coach Matt Hard did not want to comment about Scott's omission from the Hawks team.
"I'm not going to say anything about it," Hard said on Thursday.
"There's no story."
The Hawks have come down hard on Scott for an off-field incident with the suspension one of a number of punishments imposed on the EWK premiership player.
The timing could hardly be worse for the Hawks ahead of the biggest game of their season with EWK already facing a number of injury concerns to key players.
Hawks captain Brocke Argus is 'unlikely' to face the Magpies after re-injuring his hamstring in the opening moments of last Saturday's second semi-final loss to Marrar.
Star recruit Nico Sedgwick is a '50-50' chance to play, according to Hard, as he battles ongoing problems, while Harry Fitzsimmons and Heath Northey have been given the green light to face TRYC.
Scott played his 250th game for EWK earlier in the year and has been an integral member of the Hawks' team for more than a decade, winning two club best and fairests in the process.
Only Jeremy Piercy polled more votes in Wednesday night's Gerald Clear Medal for the Hawks.
The Hawks will miss his experience across half-back with Joss Cooper to return from a knee injury, alongside mid-season recruit Josh Beets, who was left out of the team to face Marrar last Saturday.
Hard did say that despite a far from ideal weekend at Gumly Oval just gone, the Hawks' preparation for the preliminary final has been good.
"The preparation's good," he said.
"We reviewed our last game very heavily, pinpointed a few areas we need to get better at.
"The boys trained well Tuesday. So far, so good."
