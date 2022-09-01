The Daily Advertiser

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 10:40am
Experienced East Wagga-Kooringal defender Nathan Scott will miss the remainder of the season. Picture by Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal have dropped a selection bombshell by leaving accomplished defender Nathan Scott out of the team for Saturday's preliminary final.

