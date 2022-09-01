East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard expects a fierce response from his team as they prepare to fight for their season at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
A five-game winning streak came to an end for the Hawks last Saturday as they went down to Marrar in the second semi-final at Robertson Oval.
When quizzed about what sort of response he expects from his team in Saturday's preliminary final, Hard was straight to the point.
"Oh well, their season's on the line, there is a grand final berth at stake so our boys will go out and give it everything they've got," Hard said.
More disappointing than the loss to Marrar last Saturday was the injury toll as the Hawks finished with just 17 fit players on the field.
A day later, The Rock-Yerong Creek set up a fourth showdown between the two teams this season when they ended North Wagga's season in the first semi-final.
With the Magpies getting through unscathed, many have the momentum now swinging in TRYC's favour but Hard isn't sure there's too much to take from that.
"I suppose that's a fair question when they're coming off a win and we're coming off a loss," he said.
"If you're looking at that you'd probably say yeah ok, they've got momentum and we haven't but then you've probably got to go back two weeks and we knocked them off and then hang on, have we got momentum or have they got it?
"It's a double-edged sword, you can look at it two ways so I don't think winning momentum is a factor, I think the factor is there's been three games between us and there's been nothing in it and that's what we're drawing from."
The Magpies won the middle of the three encounters, hanging on when a Brocke Argus shot after the final siren missed.
The other two have resulted in wins to the Hawks.
Hard said his team can take confidence from all three games.
"You definitely take plenty of confidence," he said.
"We've been on the right side of the ledger on two occasions and Brocke had a shot after the siren on the other one. It could be three zip but in saying that, we've had the last shot at them three times so it could be zip and three. You talk to Brad (Aiken) and he might say we've had them all day and they've got us in the last kick on two occasions.
"You go in confident I guess, but do you go on last week's result or the week before's result.
"My job is to get my guys off the deck and get them feeling good about themselves again. Brad's probably in the same boat and going ok, we had a win last week, we're confident but we've got to get over East Wagga.
"You don't get to this stage of the year and not have the utmost respect for your opponent. I think the three best sides are alive and well and having a good crack at it. It's been a good close competition all year and I think that the way it's heading it's going to finish up that way, that's all we can ask."
Hard watched on as TRYC kept their season alive last Sunday. He acknowledges they will be a hard team to beat.
"The Rock were good. Riley Budd's obviously won a league medal, he was very good through the midfield. They're big forwards are a handful, Roberts, Biermann. They're a handful so it's obviously a big challenge for our defenders on those guys," he said.
"They're pretty consistent all over the ground, they're determined, they work really hard and they've shown they can hit the scoreboard really quickly so we'll have to be on our guard.
"The boys will go out there and give it all they've got and throw everything at them."
EWK will be without captain Brocke Argus to a hamstring injury, experienced defender Nathan Scott to a club-imposed suspension, while Kassidy Argus is also out.
They have brought in Joss Cooper and Josh Beets, while Tyson McLachlan and Dan Smallwood have been named on an extended bench.
