Jay Matthew Quinn accused of speeding by 100km/h in Porsche Cayenne has Wagga court case adjourned

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
September 1 2022 - 9:00am
Riverina Highway Patrol stopped a man who was allegedly driving a Porsche at 100 kilpemtres per hour above the speed limit.

A Wagga man charged after allegedly driving at 100 kilometres per hour over the speed limit has had his court case adjourned until October 11.

