A Wagga man charged after allegedly driving at 100 kilometres per hour over the speed limit has had his court case adjourned until October 11.
Jay Matthew Quinn, 47, of Lake Albert allegedly drove a grey Porsche Cayenne station wagon at 178km/h in an 80km/h zone on Gregadoo Road at 4.20pm on August 9.
Mr Quinn, who was not required to appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, was charged with exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and driving recklessly.
Mr Quinn was apprehended by the Riverina Highway Patrol and has had his licence suspended.
The patrol was taking part in NSW Police's road safety blitz Operation Spoiler.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
